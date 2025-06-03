Florian Wirtz has directly responded to speculation that he wants to wear the number 10 shirt at Liverpool, as one of his Bayer Leverkusen team-mates reveals what the Anfield faithful can expect from the German star.

Liverpool won the Premier League title with ease this past season, but manager Arne Slot is keen on strengthening his squad in the summer transfer window. Jeremie Frimpong has already signed from Bayer, and the Reds are now trying to bring Wirtz to Anfield from the German club/

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Liverpool have already had a bid of £109million for Wirtz turned down.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the 22-year-old Germany international attacking midfielder is keen on a move to Liverpool.

Manchester City were interested in the Bayer star, but the overall cost of the deal was too much for the Premier League club.

Bayern have been interested in the youngster, too, but, according to Sky Sports, he ‘only wants to join Liverpool.

A rumour emerged in the German media this week that Wirtz would like to wear the number 10 shirt at Liverpool.

Alexis Mac Allister, who won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, wears that number at Liverpool.

For an Argentine footballer, wearing the number 10 shirt is hugely symbolic, whether that be for club or country.

Wirtz has responded to that speculation on his Instagram story and has furiously denied that he has made such a demand.

The playmaker wrote: “Who says I want the 10? I respect players. Don’t believe everything what’s written,” followed by a clown emoji.

What Liverpool fans can expect from Florian Wirtz

Wirtz is one of the best and most promising young playmakers in Europe.

The German attacker scored 16 goals and gave 15 assists in 45 appearances for Bayer this past season.

Bayer star Nathan Tella rates Wirtz highly and has told Sky Sports: “You can see the ability every time he gets on the ball.

“He’s one of those players in between the lines, he can dribble, he can create passes, he can score.

“For me as a forward he’s great to play with. I’m happy that I’ve been able to play with him and I hope I can continue to still play with him.”

When asked what Liverpool fans could look forward to, Tella replied: “Just a very creative player, someone who can change the game just like that.

“He’s got so much talent, so much technical ability, he’s got an eye for goal.

“He’s just a brilliant, proper No. 10. Someone you should look forward to watching.”

