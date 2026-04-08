Florian Wirtz chimes in on Liverpool sacking Arne Slot after FSG take action

Florian Wirtz has thrown his backing behind Arne Slot ahead of Liverpool’s daunting clash with PSG on Wednesday night, though with FSG expediting the process that’ll determine the Dutchman’s fate, reports suggest Slot is in major trouble.

The Guardian recently claimed FSG’s resolve to stick by Slot will be severely tested if three things happen – they exit the FA Cup to Manchester City in humiliating fashion, exit the Champions League to PSG in equally humiliating fashion, and fail to qualify for next year’s Champions League.

The first of those conditions has been achieved, with Liverpool rolling over and having their bellies rubbed by City in a 4-0 demolition job last Saturday.

Many are expecting more of the same when the Reds square off against reigning Champions League winners PSG on Wednesday night. Perhaps the best this current Liverpool side can hope for is to still be in the tie ahead of the return leg at Anfield.

On the back of the City drubbing, our insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed FSG had expedited their end of season review, which as the name suggests, was intended to be undertaken in the summer.

But with Liverpool capitulating on an almost weekly basis, the decision has been taken to begin the review early, and what ever way you look at it, that’s not a good sign for Slot.

Bailey has subsequently been informed Xabi Alonso – the man most frequently linked with replacing Slot – is gearing up for a return to management. Furthermore, the appreciation between Alonso and Liverpool is mutual.

Nevertheless, £116m summer signing, Florian Wirtz, is in no mood to throw the towel in on his manager just yet.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s PSG clash, Wirtz said: “Yes of course we are believing in the manager. The team should believe in the manager because they won the league last season. We’ve also had a lot of good games this season but we wanted it to be better.

“We still have things to play for. We are still in the Champions League and we want qualification for the Champions League next season so we still have some goals we want to achieve. We wanted it to be better but there’s still something to play for.”

Wirtz added: “I think we have shown this season already that we are good in big games and especially in Champions League games,” Wirtz added.

“We believe in ourselves. We have a good group with good characters and great players, and also a good manager who tries to prepare us well. The second game at home is maybe an advantage so we need a good result here.”

PSG are heavy favourites to not only dump Liverpool out of the Champions League, but to do so via a brutal aggregate scoreline.

Should Liverpool’s European journey end at the hands of PSG, the only way Slot can save his skin is by qualifying for next year’s Champions League.

Mercifully for the Dutchman, Arsenal’s win over Sporting CP on Tuesday night has now guaranteed that fifth spot in the Premier League will be good enough for a place in next year’s UCL.

Liverpool currently sit fifth in the table, though whether they can maintain that position given the wretched form they’re in, only time will tell.

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