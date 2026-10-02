Liverpool set Florian Wirtz exit timeline as sensational replacement tracked

There are conflicting reports on whether Florian Wirtz could leave Liverpool in the near future, while the Reds are understood to be keeping tabs on an elite Manchester City attacking midfielder.

Liverpool broke the bank to sign Wirtz before Man City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in summer 2025, paying Bayer Leverkusen a huge £100million plus £16m in add-ons for him. Liverpool were convinced to pay such a big fee after the playmaker established himself as Leverkusen’s best player, and as one of the best No 10s around.

However, Wirtz did not live up to that colossal price tag in his debut season. The German improved as the campaign went on but failed to become Liverpool’s key creative spark.

This season is huge for Wirtz, as he needs to show his killer instinct and step up his goal contributions, having already had a year to adapt to the rigours of Premier League football.

According to German newspaper Bild, summer 2027 could be ‘the right time’ for Wirtz to depart Anfield if his ‘expected performance breakthrough doesn’t materialise’.

The report quotes former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann as saying: “If things continue like this in Liverpool, they’ll eventually pull the plug…

“Things haven’t gotten any better so far, and that’s why I can’t imagine why they should get better now after 14 or 15 months.”

The report also includes the following brutal comments from Jamie Carragher: “There’s simply nothing there. Absolutely nothing happens.”

But, as previously mentioned, there is conflicting information about the 23-year-old. We confirmed on September 22 that Liverpool remain fully committed to getting the best out of Wirtz and are not considering a 2027 sale yet.

Liverpool chiefs are confident new head coach Andoni Iraola will be able to help Wirtz thrive. The player could also be boosted by Jurgen Klopp becoming Germany boss.

Liverpool maintaining their interest in Man City magician Rayan Cherki could put more pressure on Wirtz.

They looked into signing Cherki from Lyon before he joined City in a £34m deal in June 2025.

Liverpool monitoring Rayan Cherki

We revealed on Wednesday that Liverpool and Arsenal would be among the clubs to approach Cherki if City were relegated to the Championship as part of their FFP sanctions.

City are facing serious punishment after an independent panel found them guilty of 114 out of the 115 charges launched by the Premier League.

Returning to Wirtz, Bayern supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was recently asked if he is surprised about Wirtz’s poor form at Liverpool. He replied: “Honestly, yes.

“We were given the impression that he was going to Liverpool because the manager at the time, Arne Slot, had promised him the No. 10 position, which he had also played at Leverkusen.

“That was an important factor in his decision to choose Liverpool.

“Financially, there were no dramatic differences. He made his decision, and we accepted it.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool have reportedly reached a decision on offering Alexis Mac Allister a new contract.