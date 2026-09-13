Bayern Munich ready to pounce if Liverpool lose faith in Florian Wirtz

Bayern Munich are keeping close tabs on Florian Wirtz’s situation at Liverpool, with sources telling TEAMtalk that their long-standing admiration for the Germany international has not wavered.

Bayern were serious admirers of Wirtz before his move to Anfield and remain firmly interested in his situation, although they were priced out of the battle to sign him when Liverpool agreed a £116million deal for the midfielder in 2025.

Liverpool beat Manchester City to Wirtz’s signature in one of the biggest statements of their summer transfer business, landing a player who, at the time, was arguably the most sought-after footballer in world football.

The German arrived at Anfield alongside Alexander Isak, with Liverpool also securing the Swedish striker in a British-record transfer as they looked to build on their Premier League title success.

However, things have not gone according to plan for Liverpool since then.

The Reds limped to a fifth-place Premier League finish last season, a disappointing campaign which ultimately cost Arne Slot his position as head coach.

Wirtz was also one of the players singled out for criticism following a campaign which fell well short of expectations given the scale of his arrival and the reputation he had built in Germany.

The 23-year-old managed just five goals and three assists from 33 Premier League appearances as he struggled to consistently find his best form and settle into his role within the Liverpool team.

And his difficult start has continued into the new campaign. Wirtz has contributed just one assist and has yet to score in his first five games of the season, adding to the scrutiny surrounding his performances at Anfield.

Andoni Iraola has now been handed the task of getting Liverpool back among the Premier League’s leading sides, with the new head coach confident he can unlock the best version of Wirtz.

However, TEAMtalk understands there are some within Liverpool who have concerns over whether Wirtz can reach the extraordinary levels expected of him when the club committed £116m to his signing.

Bayern track Wirtz amid Liverpool concern

Those concerns do not mean Liverpool have decided to move the midfielder on, nor is there currently any suggestion that the club are actively looking to sell him.

Instead, the expectation is that Iraola will be given the season to work with Wirtz and demonstrate that the German can become a cornerstone of the new Liverpool project.

But TEAMtalk can reveal Bayern remain firmly in the picture and are continuing to monitor developments closely.

Their admiration for Wirtz has not diminished despite his difficult first season in England, and the Bundesliga giants are well aware that his situation could become more interesting if he fails to reach the levels Liverpool expect during the current campaign.

Bayern had hoped to sign Wirtz before Liverpool won the race in 2025, but the financial demands involved proved prohibitive. Liverpool’s willingness to make such a significant investment was ultimately decisive, with the Reds beating City to one of the biggest transfers in their history.

For Bayern, however, the interest has never disappeared.

The German club continue to regard Wirtz as a player of exceptional ability and remain attentive to how his relationship with Liverpool and Iraola develops over the coming months.

Liverpool’s immediate priority is to give Iraola the time and resources required to rebuild the side, and Wirtz remains a major part of those plans.

But TEAMtalk understands his position will be revisited at the end of the season if the expected improvement does not materialise.

If Wirtz establishes himself as the player Liverpool believed they were signing, Bayern’s interest may ultimately remain just that. But should doubts over his suitability or his ability to reach the required level persist, the German champions will be among the clubs watching closely.

In contrast, we can reveal Iraola and Liverpool have been blown away by a more recent signing.