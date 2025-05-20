Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz now looks unlikely to sign for Liverpool this summer

Liverpool hopes of pulling off a spectacular summer raid for Florian Wirtz have taken a significant hit after a big update from trusted journalist David Ornstein – but the Reds remain determined to sign a new playmaker this summer and do now have TWO other quality options firmly in their sights.

The 22-year-old Bayer Leverkusen player is likely to be the most high-profile departure at the BayArena this summer as their 2024 Bundesliga-winning squad gets prepared to be torn apart. With manager Xabi Alonso poised to leave for Real Madrid, a string of high-profile players, including free agent Jonathan Tah and right wing-back Jeremie Frimpong, are poised to follow him out the door.

However, the biggest of those exits is likely to be Wirtz. With two years remaining on his deal, Leverkusen know it’s the peak time to sell the playmaker, who is valued at a hefty €150m (£126.6m, $169.1m). And while that price has scared Manchester City out the running, Liverpool‘s interest in the player is described as serious with the player’s family having held covert talks with Reds officials last week after being whisked into the north-west via private jet.

READ MORE ✈️ Intricate new details emerge of secret meeting Liverpool officials held with Florian Wirtz’s family

Despite that, Ornstein has now cast serious doubts on Liverpool’s prospects of securing the 22-year-old’s services this summer, having revealed why a move to Bayern Munich is seen as the most likely outcome for the talented 57-goal playmaker.

“Liverpool do have an interest in Florian Wirtz, also of Bayer Leverkusen. But there’s no guarantee this will happen; let’s see if he’s going to leave Bayer Leverkusen at all,” Ornstein said on NBC Sports.

“Let’s see if he wants to leave Germany – if he does, then Liverpool are going to make a push for him. He’s a player they’ve liked for a long time, but Bayern Munich is possibly the favourites to sign him.

“Manchester City were in the frame as well, but it seems today that they’ve pulled out of that, and some are suggesting it’s between Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

“Liverpool will be there for a player of that calibre, you’re always going to be interested, but there’s no certainty that it’s going to go further.”

Wirtz trail goes cold for Liverpool as sources name more likely signing

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the main reason City withdrew from the race to sign Wirtz owed to both the costs involved and the fact that there is now a strong indication that the player’s preference is to join Bayern Munich instead.

And while Leverkusen would, understandably, prefer to sell him abroad than strengthen a direct rival, there is a growing belief now that the move to the Allianz Arena will get the green light.

With Liverpool also aware of this, but nonetheless still positioning themselves in the transfer race in the event a move to Bayern does not materialise for Wirtz, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has been told that the Reds are pressing forward instead with a move for Xavi Simons – a deal which looks considerably easier at this point to pull off.

Caught Offside, meanwhile, claims the Reds are also ready to join the hunt to sign Crystal Palace’s FA Cup final-winning goalscorer, Eberechi Eze, in a £70m move this summer.

The England international has enjoyed a superb season, capped off by his winner at Wembley, and it’s reported the Reds are now keen to rival fellow suitors Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur for his signature.

As for City’s quest to sign a new No.10 to replace the departing Kevin De Bruyne this summer, we’re also informed that Pep Guardiola’s side are now pushing forward strongly with a bid to bring in Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool transfer latest: Six summer deals planned; Hugo Ekitike green light

Regardless of whether Liverpool do sign Wirtz, Eze or Simons this summer, the positions Liverpool plan to address as part of a six-signing spree have now been confirmed, per a new report on Tuesday morning.

With a new striker one of those on their radar, Liverpool are still seen as very much open to the possible transfer of Alexander Isak this summer – and new comments made by Newcastle manager Eddie Howe don’t exactly emphatically rule out a possible exit for their talismanic Swede.

Despite that, a deal for the Magpies frontman looks extremely difficult to pull off; a stark contrast from their chances surrounding another No.9 in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike.

Now, Reds’ hopes of a blockbuster summer deal have been catapulted amid the clearest indication yet that the Bundesliga side are ready to allow the France Under-21 striker to leave the club this summer.

QUIZ: Test your knowledge on Leverkusen’s hot property, Florian Wirtz