Florian Wirtz: Germany right-back shocked by Liverpool star and wants to play with him – ‘you wonder’

Philipp Treu has raved about Liverpool attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz after training with him in the Germany set-up, but Dietmar Hamann does not seem to have high hopes for him.

Wirtz starred for Liverpool in their 2-1 win against Brentford in the Premier League at the weekend.

The Germany international attacking midfielder created as many as nine chances.

Wirtz has been a largely underwhelming figure for Liverpool since his £116million move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2026.

However, there have been signs lately that the 23-year-old could eventually come good.

Freiburg right-back Treu is a huge fan of Wirtz and has raved about the Liverpool star after training with him for Germany during the recent international break.

Philipp Treu wants to play with Liverpool star Florian Wirtz

Treu told Bild when asked which players he would like to play with (presumably at club level): “Standing on the pitch with Kimmich for the first time with the national team was definitely special.

“Of course, superstars like Lamine Yamal, Lionel Messi, or Cristiano Ronaldo would also be exciting.

“But I have to say, standing on the training pitch with Florian Wirtz for the first time and seeing what he’s capable of was impressive.”

When asked what makes Wirtz so special, Treu said: “When he gets going, it sometimes looks as though he’s playing against an U19 side.

“He comes up with solutions that make you wonder: how does he do that?

“During a ball-retention drill, I once thought he wouldn’t lose the ball at all and was making every decision correctly.

“His technique in tight spaces is exceptional.”

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Dietmar Hamann predicts Florian Wirtz to flop at Liverpool

While Treu would love to play with Wirtz and has been singing his praises, former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann does not think that the Germany international playmaker would last long at Liverpool..

Wirtz has scored seven goals and given 13 assists in 58 matches in all competitions for the Merseyside club so far in his career.

The attacking midfielder is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2030.

GiveMeSport quotes Hamann as saying: “In terms of Wirtz and his time in a Liverpool shirt, it’s been tough, and I wanted to see Iraola get the best out of him.

“The manager said when he came in, he would play in the number 10 position, but his performance hasn’t been better than last season.

“I know how talented he is and what he is capable of, but I think he has lost all faith and belief in his abilities.

“I don’t think he believes he can cut it in the Premier League.

“I don’t see it happening for Wirtz at Liverpool.”

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