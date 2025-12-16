As the future of Mohamed Salah remains enshrouded in uncertainty, Liverpool are willing to ‘offload’ another of their forwards to Real Madrid and are even ready to take a loss, according to an outrageous and scarcely believable report in Spain.

Salah has left Liverpool for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and the Anfield faithful will have to wait and see if the Egyptian winger returns to the defending Premier League champions or finds a new club in the January transfer window, following his explosive comments about the club and manager Arne Slot after the match against Leeds United.

Salah has been tentatively linked with Real Madrid, but it is hard to envisage the Spanish giants bringing the 33-year-old to Estadio Bernabeu in the January transfer window.

According to Defensa Central, though, another Liverpool player could be on his way to Madrid in 2026, and that is Florian Wirtz.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet, which is often speculative, has reported that Liverpool are ready ‘to sell Florian Wirtz to Real Madrid for €110million (£96.4m, $129.5m).

Wirtz’s underwhelming performances for Liverpool since his £116million (€132.3m, $156m( move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025 mean that ‘Liverpool are already considering letting him go’.

As Liverpool ‘seek to offload him’, the Reds are willing to sell him to Madrid for €110m (£96.4m, $129.5m).

Defensa Central has noted that Alonso wanted Madrid to sign Wirtz in the summer of 2025 when he became the Spanish club’s manager.

Alonso worked with Wirtz at Bayer Leverkusen, with the two winning the Bundesliga in the 2023/24 campaign.

Madrid had Wirtz on their ‘shortlist of potential signings’, but ultimately decided against a move for the Germany international attacking midfielder.

Intriguingly, it was the same news outlet that reported in October that Alonso’s ‘ultimate dream’ is to bring Wirtz to Real Madrid.

READ NEXT: Liverpool get big Real Madrid clue about Rodrygo future after Jude Bellingham’s four-word verdict

Liverpool will NOT sell Florian Wirtz – Sources

While it is true that Wirtz has not been great for Liverpool, TEAMtalk understands that the Premier League club have full faith in the 22-year-old.

No goals and just five assists in 21 appearances for Liverpool so far this season are indeed ‘very poor numbers’, as noted by Defensa Central, but, as we all know, form is temporary, class is permanent.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described Wirtz as an “incredible” player in October, and those at the club now agree with him.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported in October 2025: “Obviously, there is a lot of noise about Wirtz right now, but the people that matter around Liverpool seem wholly supportive of him and are making sure he is not feeling burdened by his part so far.”

Jones added: “When he was signed, there were always some question marks over exactly how he would fit into the system, and that’s definitely been part of the problem.

“They are trying to work it out and have to find spaces where he can thrive.

“He’s a brilliant, smart, quick-thinking player and unlocking him will take the team to a new level.”

Liverpool have invested a lot of money in Wirtz, and it is hard to envisage the Reds losing their faith in him so soon.

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Mo Salah stance clear, Konate contract update

On the subject of Salah, FSG have made their intentions of letting the 33-year-old leave Anfield crystal clear, according to David Ornstein, though with his agent flying in for crisis talks with the club’s top brass, the situation could soon be about to change

Meanwhile, our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, has named the 13 clubs that are keen on signing Marc Guehi in 2026.

Sources have also told us the latest on Liverpool’s quest to convince Ibrahima Konate to sign a new contract.

And finally, Liverpool scouts have identified a defender that they believe will become ‘world class’ under Arne Slot.