Florian Wirtz is on his way to Liverpool

Liverpool have ‘agreed a deal’ to sign Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz, with Arne Slot’s side meeting the Bundesliga outfit’s huge asking price in what will be a new British record transfer fee paid.

The Premier League champions now look set to wrap up the transfer saga of the summer so far after coming to an agreement with Leverkusen for the Germany international, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Romano shared on X: “EXCLUSIVE: Florian Wirtz to Liverpool, HERE WE GO!

“Liverpool verbally agree deal in principle with Bayer Leverkusen for package reaching €150m add-ons included. Player side already agreed two weeks ago with move now imminent. Wirtz set for medical and contract signing.”

That €150m (£126m) figure is the price point that Leverkusen did not want to budge from and they stood firm to recoup the maximum price for their prized asset.

A series of bids were rejected by Leverkusen, including one which tipped the scales at £113million, before a fresh round of talks on Tuesday finally saw a breakthrough between the two clubs.

The £126m fee for Wirtz will include a number of add-ons, although there are currently no details on what they may be at this stage.

Due to the staggered transfer windows this summer, Liverpool will have to wait until next Monday to officially sign the German superstar in what is a massive coup for the Reds as they look to defend their Premier League title next season.

The addition of Wirtz will be another quality signing for Liverpool as build on the addition of new right-back Jeremie Frimpong and highly-rated young goalkeeper Armin Pecsi.

The Reds are also closing in on Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, while Slot also wants a new number No.9 on board after losing patience with Darwin Nunez.

