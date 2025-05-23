Liverpool are set to sign Bayer Leverkusen superstar Florian Wirtz and Bayern Munich have identified a Brighton star as an alternative after losing the race.

Elite journalists Fabrizio Romano, David Ornstein and Sacha Tavolieri broke the news on Friday that Wirtz has chosen Liverpool as his next destination.

The Reds are set to pay a whopping €150m (£126m) to sign Wirtz, smashing both club and Premier League transfer records in an incredible statement of intent.

According to Sky Germany, Bayern are seriously considering a move for Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma. They said it ‘depends’ on whether they splash huge sums on Wirtz first – which now, as mentioned, isn’t expected to happen.

Mitoma is viewed as a perfect candidate for the left-wing, with the German giants looking at him as a replacement should Leroy Sane or Kingsley Coman depart.

“[Mitoma] is an exciting name that Bayern have had their eye on for some time,” said journalist Florian Plettenberg. “It’s fitting that Bayern have recently invested less in Nico Williams and Jamie Gittens. Like Mitoma, they would be players for the left wing.

“A lot depends on this transfer (Wirtz). Nevertheless, sporting director Max Eberl is very active in the market and, together with sporting director Christoph Freund, is examining various profiles, including for other positions. We are already working on further details on Mitoma.”

Mitoma expected to leave Brighton, Liverpool long-term admirers

Mitoma is arguably one of the Premier League’s best wingers on his day, and has notched 11 goals and three assists across all competitions for Brighton this season.

The 28-year-old was the subject of serious interest from the Saudi Pro League in January, when Al-Nassr had a reported £54m bid rejected by the Seagulls.

The opportunity to play for a European giant like Bayern could be too good to turn down for Mitoma.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed on April 14 that Mitoma is expected to leave Brighton this summer – but Bayern aren’t the only top side interested.

Interestingly, sources state that Liverpool are long-term admirers of the Japanese international and could make a move if Luis Diaz leaves Anfield this summer.

Mitoma is under contract with Brighton until 2027 so the club are in a relatively strong negotiating position, and have slapped a £80m price tag on his head.

It will be interesting to see whether Bayern, Liverpool or any other suitors are willing to go that high this summer.

