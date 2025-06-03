Liverpool are hoping to wrap up an agreement for Florian Wirtz in the coming days, but not everyone has taken their imminent club-record deal well, after one pundit labelled the move a ‘disaster for German football’ and having explained the big issue Bayern Munich faced in securing his signing.

The Premier League champions are looking to wrap up an agreement for Wirtz, after honing up on his capture in what will ultimately run close to a British record deal. And while Bayer Leverkusen have placed a minimum €130m (£109.6m, $148m) price on their star man’s head, the fact that he has chosen to join Liverpool has given Arne Slot’s side a clear advantage in negotiations.

The Reds have so far seen two offers rejected by the Bundesliga outfit, but with talks ongoing and with Leverkusen now open to the possibility of bringing in two Liverpool players as part of any agreement, a full and total agreement for Wirtz is expected to be reached in the coming days.

READ MORE 🔴 Liverpool near Florian Wirtz transfer breakthrough as Leverkusen ask for Reds pair as part of swap

By widespread accounts, the addition of global phenom Wirtz is expected to make Slot’s dominant side even stronger next season, with one Bundesliga expert recently outlining the 22-year-old’s four outstanding qualities that make the player a generational talent.

However, not everyone is completely sold on the player’s imminent move to Anfield and one German-based pundit has branded Liverpool’s ability to gazump fellow suitors Bayern Munich in the transfer quest as something of a new nadir for the Bundesliga.

“If Florian Wirtz goes to the Premier League, it would be very bad for the Bundesliga,” former Bayern Munich defender Thomas Helmer told Casino Beats.

“For me, Wirtz is one of the best attacking players at the moment. He’s almost more valuable for the German national team than Jamal Musiala, although both are top players and of course they are both still young.

“That’s why it’d be very, very sad for the Bundesliga and for Bayern Munich. Many people in Germany were hoping he’d transfer to Bayern, so him and Musiala could get settled in the same side before the World Cup next year.

“I also thought this would be a good idea, but I think Liverpool are already gunning for him, too – he would be great for Liverpool. They already have top players, and from what I’ve seen of them, I believe he will fit in well.”

DON’T MISS 🔴 Liverpool told Florian Wirtz’s four ‘game-changing’ traits after Slot promise derails Bayern Munich dream

Florian Wirtz: Bayern deal more complicated than simply finances

Ultimately, it was a promise from Slot to play Wirtz in his preferred No.10 role that helped convince the player to choose Liverpool as his next destination.

On the flip side, Bayern would have needed to alter their system to accommodate two No.10s with Musiala’s place in the side almost taken as a given, but with a potential alteration having a possible knock-on effect for the likes of Michael Olise.

Assessing how Wirtz at Bayern could ultimately have hindered rather than helped, Helmer added: “I’ve talked a lot about this with Mario Basler, as we do a roadshow together.

“When we looked back on Wirtz and Musiala’s games for the national team, one was really good and the other wasn’t so good. Was it because the other was there? Was it because either of them didn’t hit his stride that particular day?

“We don’t know that exactly. They are similar in style and certainly from their position they play much the same game.

“So, at the very least, Bayern would have had to change their system to fit them both in. That said, with two talents like that, as a coach you should be able to make that work. That’s the difference between a good coach and a great one.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Agent derails Wirtz auction talk; Reds eye two more huge deals

Despite that assessment, Liverpool are growing increasingly hopeful that a deal for Wirtz will be finalised soon, after a football finance expert explained how Leverkusen’s negotiating tactics had been ‘destroyed’ by the player’s agent.

Slot, meanwhile, will not stop at just the signing of Wirtz this summer and will next focus on re-modelling the Reds’ attack with TWO more huge transfer targets now in their sights, according to reports.

While Jeremie Frimpong on Friday became Liverpool’s first signing of the summer window, he should soon be joined at Anfield by another quality full-back in Milos Kerkez.

Now the Hungarian has broken his silence on a possible move to Anfield and lifted the lid on the possible trump card that could help sway the deal in Liverpool’s favour.

Liverpool’s new No.10? Florian Wirtz’s impressive stats this season