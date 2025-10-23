Liverpool finally saw the Florian Wirtz they thought they had signed this summer in a record-breaking transfer as the £116m finally found some form and delivered two assists in the 5-1 Champions League thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt, while an extraordinary stat has emerged showing him second only to Kylian Mbappe.

The Premier League champions went into Wednesday’s Champions League match at Deutsche Bank Park with a major point to prove after suffering four successive defeats – their worst run of form in 11 years. And with manager Arne Slot facing the first bit of pressure since his appointment as Liverpool boss, anything less than a win was going to spell more negative reaction.

However, after falling behind to a first-half goal by former Leeds player Rasmus Kristensen, Liverpool – operating in a new 4-4-2 formation which saw Mo Salah benched – hit back to floor the Bundesliga side and collect a much-deserved 5-1 win.

The Reds had five different scorers on the night, but there was no doubt the headlines had been stolen by Wirtz, who had, before this game, gone 10 games for the club without a goal or assist.

But after teeing up both Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai for a goal apiece in a wicked four-minute spell, it felt like Wirtz had finally arrived in a Reds shirt – and pundits and media alike were quick to show the 22-year-old some very welcome appreciation.

After teeing up Gakpo for a delicious goal, Ally McCoist marvelled on TNT Sports: “The weight of that pass has to be top-class, and it is. It’s weighted perfectly. Anything other than that and Robin Koch can get across it or the goalkeeper can come out. The weight of the pass is great and the finish is excellent.”

It wasn’t just the assists that made Wirtz stand out, either. And across the Champions League this season, the player has now created 11 big chances, more than any other player in the competition, except for Real Madrid pair Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler.

On the night, he shone too, with several other pleasing stats

100% long ball accuracy, 2/2

89% pass accuracy

7 recoveries

4 chances created

2 big chances created

2 assists

Understandably, sections of the media were also wowed by the German’s dazzling display…

READ NEXT 🔴 Game over for Mo Salah as brutal Arne Slot shows he’s ready to move on from the Egyptian King

What the media are all saying on Florian Wirtz

9/10 – Liverpool Echo: ‘Playing on the right but with freedom to float inside, the German was hugely influential in Liverpool taking control first half and began to enjoy himself after the break, creating goals for Gakpo and Szoboszlai.’

8/10 – This is Anfield: ‘Nerves are still eating at this extraordinarily talented playmaker. Nerves and perhaps a strong measure of frustration at this point. Found space well in the first 45, though several passes hit short or wayward only served to leave his team-mates on edge. The second half was a different story. Wirtz the artist became present. He looked unshackled, unburdened and eager to make things happen. Moved the ball much better and got two assists for his efforts. With more time, this lad is going to become mercurial.

Should be boarding the plane home with a first goal to his name, had Mo Salah squared to him in the last few minutes. That one will annoy him, no doubt.

7/10 – The Mirror: ‘Grabbed a much-needed assist for Liverpool’s fourth. The hope will now be that the Germany star can use this to kick on.’

8/10 – The Daily Express: ‘Lost the ball too meekly in the build-up to the Frankfurt goal but responded, helping to force the corner for Konate’s header with his pressing. Got a long-awaited assist with a clever run and cross to Gakpo after setting up chances which Federico Chiesa and Szoboszlai failed to convert. Then got a second assist after teeing up Szoboszlai for his strike.’

8/10 – Liverpool.com: ‘His ability to flit across the pitch and pick up find pockets of space was a constant thorn in Frankfurt’s side. Wirtz enjoyed himself in the possession-heavy performance from Liverpool, and made several impressive flicks and shimmies on the ball.

‘The ex-Bayer Leverkusen star also tested Michael Zetterer with a dipping free-kick in the 54th minute and then managed two much-needed assists in the second half.’

Florian Wirtz puts it on a plate for Cody Gakpo to make it 4-1 to Liverpool 🌟@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/rgneJSzRYf — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 22, 2025

Wirtz himself was also delighted with his first Liverpool assists when interviewed after the game, but knows he can do more.

“I’ve never conducted an interview so soon after a match,” Wirtz told DAZN straight after the final whistle. “If I recall correctly, we were 1-0 down.

“We got back into it and turned the game around. In the first half I made it hard for myself getting into good spaces.

“And then I was unfortunate to lose the ball before we conceded, but on the whole it was okay. I tried to get into better spaces during the second half.

“I know that I can do much, much more. I think the second half was really good, and from everyone else, too.

“So I’m satisfied that we’ve won today and that I finally have a goal involvement.”

Latest Liverpool news: Huge winger deal planned; Real Madrid chase Reds midfielder

With Salah’s absence from the starting line-up another major talking point, speculation on Wednesday suggests Liverpool are ready to ‘push the button’ on a huge move for a red-hot star as his replacement – and exactly what that means for the Egyptian has also come to light.

Elsewhere on the transfer front, Liverpool will green-light another long-serving star’s exit in January on the proviso that a rumoured new signing arrives – and a report has named where he’s expected to go and for how much.

Finally, Real Madrid have been linked with an audacious January move for a Liverpool midfielder, who did not start against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Which Liverpool signing will have the biggest impact this season?