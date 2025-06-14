More details have emerged of the British record deal that will take Florian Wirtz to Liverpool this summer, with the Germany star making a big personal sacrifice as part of three reasons for deciding to move to Anfield and with the decision leaving rival suitors Bayern Munich stunned.

The summer’s biggest transfer saga so far will ultimately prove the biggest move in British football history after Liverpool finally struck on a deal with Bayer Leverkusen following a fortnight of prolonged discussions. Having seen three offers rejected by the Bundesliga side, the Reds finally struck gold on Tuesday evening when it was revealed a deal had been struck worth £100m up front with a further £16m in add-ons (€136m, $157m), although some reports state the actual deal is worth up to €150m once bonuses are factored in.

Either way, the deal will break new ground for Liverpool and in Germany in several ways, with multiple transfer records all tumbling as a result.

The move for Wirtz will officially go through at the back end of next week. With the player returning from holiday on Wednesday, June 18, he will then undergo a medical at Anfield, with the move anticipated as being announced on either Thursday or Friday.

Incredibly, the move to Anfield was not the most lucrative offer put on the table to the player. And while the player is expected to instantly become one of the Reds’ top earners, Bild journalist Christian Falk has revealed the salary on offer at Bayern Munich would have dwarfed that made by Liverpool.

And he has revealed that Bayern were prepared to offer the 22-year-old as much as €24m (£20m, $28m) more in wages than the Reds put on the table.

Ultimately, though, according to Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl, the move came down to the transfer costs involved, with Leverkusen’s demands ultimately working against the Bundesliga champions.

“This transfer fee would have been too high for FC Bayern,” Eberl told the German media.

“To be honest, I don’t know whether we would have been able to pay the price that Liverpool would have had to pay.”

Florian Wirtz: Three reasons why star chose Liverpool over Bayern revealed

According to information Falk has obtained, the actual deal for Wirtz will be worth €140m (£119.2m, $162m), with a downpayment understood to be worth €120m (£102.2m, $138.6m), a further €10m in add-ons in what he calls “easily achievable goals”.

The remaining €10m will only be paid “in the event of major successes, for example, winning the Champions League.”

Per Falk, though, Wirtz ultimately chose a move to Liverpool for three big reasons, citing the project on offer at Anfield and the way Slot sold the club to him.

And with confusion surrounding the role he would have played at Bayern and how he could have been accommodated into the side alongside German football’s other top young star in Jamal Musiala, Falk claims the 22-year-old wanted to challenge himself by moving to another country.

To that end, winning titles with Bayern Munich is considered normal, whereas the challenge is far greater in the Premier League.

Those claims also tally with a more in-depth argument provided by The Times’ Paul Joyce, who has also provided brilliant insight into how Liverpool stole a march on their rivals.

‘Slot’s sales pitch was arguably more straightforward. At Anfield, Wirtz could be the No. 10, or indeed play elsewhere given his versatility.

‘There was the added lure of working under a coach who had eked improvement from elite stars Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, as well as those such as Ryan Gravenberch who had a little more to prove.

‘England represented a new challenge, a step outside Wirtz’s comfort zone and, arguably, the best sporting project, something which has always taken precedence in his career above financial rewards.

‘There is the story that when he joined Leverkusen at the age of 16, his parents gave him a monthly allowance of €150 (about £125).”

‘Winning a first title in Leverkusen’s history had been an outstanding achievement, whereas winning with Bayern would have carried an air of normality.

‘Wirtz is close friends with another player who has arrived at Liverpool from Leverkusen, Jeremie Frimpong, who used to drive his team-mate to training and sit next to him in the dressing room, which should help him assimilate.

‘However, it was the possibility of testing himself in what he considers to be the best league in the world that truly appealed.

‘Wirtz is also said to have been impressed by Anfield and the training ground facilities which Leverkusen used the day after their 4-0 Champions League defeat by Liverpool last November.

‘The manner in which Xabi Alonso’s side had collapsed in the second half served as a shock to a team that had become accustomed to winning, but also signposted Liverpool’s emergence.

‘Slot also had another ace up his sleeve. The celebrations after the win over Tottenham Hotspur, which had sealed Liverpool’s 20th title success, showed the power of the club. “Winning the league, having these fans, this is a big attraction to every player we want to bring in, and that is definitely helpful,” the Liverpool head coach said.’

WIRTZ TIMELINE

By Samuel Bannister

May 13: Wirtz’s father and agent holds a meeting with Liverpool in England, in which the club explain how he’d fit into their plans, but the Reds believe at that point he would be more likely to join Bayern Munich.

May 19: Manchester City withdraw from the race to sign Wirtz, leaving Liverpool in a straight battle with Bayern.

May 21: Fabrizio Romano confirms Wirtz is Liverpool’s ‘dream’ target and that they would have no problem meeting the €150m asking price.

May 22: Romano explains that Wirtz is now talking with his family about his next options, while Florian Plettenberg confirms Wirtz has not yet told Bayer Leverkusen his decision either.

May 23: Wirtz confirms to Bayern Munich that he will be moving to Liverpool instead of them and informs Bayer Leverkusen of his decision too, after agreeing personal terms with the Reds.

May 26: Liverpool submit their opening bid to Bayer Leverkusen for Wirtz in a package worth more than €100m.

May 27: Leverkusen quickly reject that offer, stressing to Liverpool they won’t sell for less than their €150m valuation.

May 30: Liverpool submit a new €125-130m offer for Wirtz, based on a €100m downpayment with the rest made up of add-ons and bonuses.

June 6: Liverpool make a third bid for Wirtz, worth an initial €118.6m rising to €134m.

June 8: Bayer Leverkusen reject Liverpool’s third bid for Wirtz, with the Reds only willing to make one final offer.

June 10: Liverpool finally reach an agreement with Leverkusen for Wirtz with Fabrizio Romano confirming the Reds will pay a package worth up to a British record £127m (€150m, $172m).