The German press have provided the latest on Bayern Munich’s hunt for Florian Wirtz, while Liverpool have reportedly sent him a massive contract offer and landed on Real Madrid’s Rodrygo as a superstar alternative.

Liverpool burst into the race for Wirtz recently and are challenging Bayern for his sensational capture, with Manchester City having dropped out after deciding the deal would be too costly. The Reds are willing to splash out a huge sum on Wirtz as they look to give Arne Slot a superb squad to win more trophies next season.

Bayern, however, would hate to see a player of Wirtz’s talent leave Germany and are pushing hard to land him from Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern have earmarked the 22-year-old as a player who can take their attack to the next level. They want him to form a deadly partnership with Germany team-mate Jamal Musiala at club level.

According to the latest from German source Bild, Bayern have scheduled a new meeting with Wirtz and his camp for next week.

Bayern’s honorary president, Uli Hoeness, is getting directly involved in the transfer pursuit and will try his hardest to convince Wirtz on a switch to Bavaria.

Bayern are determined to forge an agreement before Liverpool as they are aware the playmaker is tempted by a move to the Premier League.

A separate report from Catalan source Sport looks at how Liverpool’s chase for Wirtz may impact Barcelona’s transfer plans.

It is claimed that Liverpool have sent Wirtz’s entourage an ‘astronomical’ and ‘colossal financial offer’ to convince him to reject Bayern.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes has offered the Germany star more money than Bayern, though the exact sums involved have not been revealed.

In terms of agreeing a deal with Leverkusen, Liverpool will need to get close to his stunning €150m (£126m / $170m) price tag.

Florian Wirtz decision could affect Barcelona, Real Madrid

Sport’s update also looks at how Wirtz’s prospective move to Anfield may impact Barcelona’s transfer plans.

Barca are targeting Liverpool winger Luis Diaz as his contract talks on Merseyside are ‘frozen’.

Wirtz moving to Liverpool could be ‘key’ to Barca signing Diaz as Hughes will need to sell at least one forward to recoup funds.

Darwin Nunez is another attacker who could be sold, with Napoli, Atletico Madrid and Saudi clubs all eyeing him.

If Liverpool miss out on Wirtz to Bayern, then Sport claim they will pursue Madrid’s Rodrygo instead.

Rodrygo is ‘in the sights’ of Liverpool recruitment chiefs as a top-class alternative.

Hughes wants to make a statement forward signing this summer to improve Slot’s attack and Madrid warming to Rodrygo’s exit has presented him with an opportunity.

The Brazilian is also the subject of interest of strong interest from Arsenal, which could set up a major transfer battle among two of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Madrid have supposedly dropped their asking price for Rodrygo to €80million (£67m / $90.5m).

Signing Rodrygo would see Liverpool change tactics in the transfer market. While Wirtz can operate on the wing, he would prefer to play as a No 10, whereas Rodrygo’s favoured position is on the left flank.

