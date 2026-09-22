Liverpool remain firmly committed to bringing the best out of Florian Wirtz, despite concerns surrounding the German midfielder’s struggles to settle and reproduce his top form.

Sources close to the club insist the hierarchy still believe the 23-year-old is more than capable of recapturing the sparkling displays that made him a standout performer at Bayer Leverkusen.

Wirtz arrived at Anfield in a move that cost the Reds a whopping £116million, and there is quiet confidence that the attacking midfielder will eventually justify that outlay.

However, his difficulties adapting to life in the Premier League have not gone unnoticed. Several clubs are already exploring the practicalities of a potential deal, with Bayern Munich understood to be particularly interested.

The Bavarians have sounded out the player’s representatives in recent weeks, though any approach would face a significant obstacle: Liverpool would demand at least a profit on the fee paid to secure him.

For the time being, Wirtz remains very much part of the Liverpool plans. Manager Andoni Iraola is keen to work with the talented German and intends to continue giving him opportunities to find his rhythm.

The club’s preference is clear – they want to nurture the player rather than consider an early exit.

READ NEXT – Staggering Florian Wirtz Liverpool exit claim made as insider drops 2027 transfer bombshell – the ‘main problem is’

Liverpool hopeful Klopp can reignite Wirtz

There is hope that a short break for Wirtz while on international duty could prove beneficial.

Working under Jurgen Klopp with the Germany national team may help Wirtz relax, regain confidence and emerge from his shell.

Staff at Anfield believe a positive spell away could see him return refreshed and ready to remind Premier League audiences of the quality that once made him one of Europe’s most exciting young talents.

While external interest is inevitable given his reputation, Liverpool’s focus stays internal. They are prepared to be patient, convinced that once Wirtz settles fully, the form that lit up the Bundesliga will follow.

For now, the priority is support and steady minutes rather than any rushed decision on his future.

Wirtz notched seven goals and 10 assists across all competitions last season, but struggled to find consistent form under Arne Slot.

He remains a vital player under new manager Andoni Iraola, having started all five of Liverpool’s Premier League matches so far this term, making one assist in the process.

Indeed, with Jamie Carragher among those calling Liverpool to axe Wirtz, Reds boss Iraola has clapped back at the Sky Sports pundit with a thoroughly-measured response.

In a second statement of defence, the player’s struggles have also been blamed on three “scared” teammates, with the German guilty of trying too hard to impress.

Elsewhere, former Reds hero Vladimir Smicer has dropped his verdict on whether the Reds should sell Wirtz to Bayern Munich.

READ MORE – Liverpool urged to sign ‘terrific’ striker ‘bully’ in stunning £50m deal