Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen expect to finally close out a deal for Florian Wirtz this week as talks over a blockbuster transfer continue, and while the Reds have now seen two offers rejected, a proposal to include a pair of squad stars as part of a swap could finally see a compromise reached.

The Reds are wasting little time in further strengthening their Premier League title-winning squad, having quickly snapped up Jeremie Frimpong from the Bundesliga side as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold. And while Milos Kerkez is soon expected to follow suit, it is the impending signing of huge German talent Wirtz that has really excited Liverpool supporters.

Indeed, while Merseyside now looks near-certain to be Wirtz‘s next destination, striking a deal with Leverkusen has proved a somewhat arduous process.

Understandably, Leverkusen will only sell their star man for a club-record fee and, while the two clubs appear to have settled on an initial €130m (£109.6m, $148m) fee, reaching an agreement on a full package, including bonuses and add-ons, has been far from simple.

To that end, there is understood to be currently a €19m (£16m, $21.6m) gap in valuations.

So far, Liverpool have seen two proposals rejected. However, Florian Plettenberg is reporting that a breakthrough could finally be reached if Liverpool agree to include two players as part of the overall package.

Taking to X, the Sky Germany journalist posted: ‘Bayer 04 Leverkusen have the idea to include Harvey Elliott or Jarell Quansah in the deal for Florian Wirtz. There’s no final decision on this yet, but talks are ongoing.’

While no final decision has been reached, Liverpool are unlikely to stand in the pair’s way of making the move and, with neither seen as a regular by Arne Slot, the Reds would be happy for either player to move on, especially if it helped lower their initial investment on Wirtz.

DON’T MISS 🔴 Liverpool told Florian Wirtz’s four ‘game-changing’ traits after Slot promise derails Bayern Munich dream

Florian Wirtz transfer: How Harvey Elliott could prove key to Liverpool deal

Leverkusen’s managing director Simon Rolfes was giving nothing away when asked about the latest on Wirtz’s future.

“It’s currently an open subject with Florian. There is concrete interest from Liverpool, but there’s no more to say right now. Florian is our player,” he told the German media.

However, with Elliott potentially seen as a replacement for Wirtz in the No.10 role, bringing the 22-year-old to the BayArena could ultimately prove the key to unlocking the deal for Liverpool. Furthermore, it could be an arrangement given the £40m-rated Elliott’s lack of minutes at Anfield this season, after he made just two starts in the Premier League and one in the Champions League.

Indeed, the player has himself admitted that he may have to reluctantly move on this summer, despite his obvious love for the team he supported as a boy.

“I hope that I can push on [next season],” Elliott said in April. “This is my team, I am committed to them and it’s just a situation that is always going to have a lot of talk. I just need to think about what is best for my future, my career and as much as I want it to be here.

“You never know what is going to happen around the corner. If I had it my way, that would be here, I would play each and every game here and stay here for the rest of my career but it all depends on managers, the people above and as I said you don’t know what could happen but as far as I am aware I am here, here to stay and this is the club I want to be at.

“Hopefully, I am still here to be honest. It is the best place to be, the best club to be at and especially having the fans around us at the moment, I don’t think there is a better place to be playing.

“Players go through ups and downs, but at the end of the day, you have to come out fighting, and I think it is within me to make it happen. So hopefully I can stay here for the rest of my career.”

Liverpool also value Quansah at around the £40m mark.

Liverpool transfer latest: Slot wants two more blockbuster deals; Bayern target Reds attacker

Meanwhile, Slot will not stop at just the signing of Wirtz this summer and will next focus on re-modelling the Reds’ attack with TWO more huge transfer targets now in their sights, according to reports.

On the outgoing front, reports have claimed Bayern Munich could look to exact revenge on the Reds by stepping up their chase to prise a much-loved Slot favourite away from Anfield this summer in what could be a hefty deal.

The exit of the star could be the second on Merseyside this summer with an £18m package for Caoimhin Kelleher also on the verge of going through.

And finally, Bournemouth star Kerkez has provided an update on the transfer speculation linking him with a move to Anfield amid talk a firm proposal for the Hungarian will finally be launched this week.

Florian Wirtz: His incredible career so far

Wirtz has recorded some impressive achievements by the age of 21 – becoming the youngest Bundesliga scorer when he got his first goal for Bayer Leverkusen, for example, although he has since been surpassed – but his recent record has shown he could be ready for the next step.

So far, he can boast that he:

Was named the Europa League Young Player of the Season two years in a row (2022/23 and 2023/24).

Helped Bayer Leverkusen win their first ever Bundesliga in 2023/24 and was named the league’s Player of the Season.

Has been named the Bundesliga Player of the Month six times, including in two consecutive months this season.

Finished second on the assists chart for the 2024/25 Bundesliga, after also being joint-second in that ranking last season.

Scored six goals in the Champions League this season, despite it being his first at that level – and was remarkably named man of the match in five of his first nine UCL appearances.

Has scored double figures of goals in both of the past two seasons, with his career high being 18.

Was the only player from Europe’s top five leagues to score 16+ goals and provide 16+ assists in all competitions last season.