Florian Wirtz remains ‘totally convinced’ that a move to Liverpool will go through in the coming days after Florian Plettenberg delivered a promising new update on the transfer talks and with the star’s ‘desperation’ to make the move also coming to light.

The Reds are desperate to bring in the Germany playmaker to add additional quality to their title-winning squad after Arne Slot’s side were chosen as the club the 22-year-old star wants to sign for next. But thrashing out a deal between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen, who have stuck rigidly to their pricing point, has proved a long, drawn-out process.

Indeed, on Sunday it came to light that Liverpool had seen a third proposal for Wirtz’s services rejected by the Bundesliga side. That offer, worth £100m up front with a further £13m in add-ons and bonuses (€134m, $153m in total) does close the gap to Bayer’s asking price.

However, with Leverkusen sticking to their guns and making it clear they want as close to their £126m (€150m, $171m) valuation as possible, Liverpool have been forced to go back to the drawing board and prep what is now being described as a fourth and ‘final’ offer.

READ MORE 🔴 Liverpool given Florian Wirtz reassurances as Slot sweats on fourth and ‘final’ offer

Thankfully for Slot and Co, it’s now reported that Liverpool’s next offer – which by widespread accounts will be worth £118m (€140m, $160m) – will now be accepted.

Per the Daily Mail, Leverkusen are now resigned to losing Wirtz but remain keen to maximise the finances they will receive for their prized asset’ with the German side now ready for what will likely be a final, written offer from Liverpool that could total £118m when factoring in bonuses and add-ons.’

And having described Wirtz as ‘desperate’, the move to go through, they state that all sides are ‘confident a deal can be struck’.

MORE ON WIRTZ

🔴 Florian Wirtz: Four transfer records that Liverpool will shatter when blockbuster deal goes through

🔴 Kylian Mbappe sends Florian Wirtz message to Liverpool with blockbuster transfer ‘considered done’

Florian Wirtz: Plettenberg gives Liverpool more hope of blockbuster transfer

The Mail’s stance is also shared by Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, who also insists a deal is inching closer.

“I expect the medical will take place in the next days, as we expect the total agreement between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen within the next one, two, or three days,” he told Sky Sports.

“There has been a new offer, a fresh offer from Liverpool in the last two days. The package is almost €150m, with a big package of possible add-ons included.”

Plettenberg added that “some more details have to be clarified” between Liverpool and Leverkusen, but Wirtz is “totally convinced” that the deal will go through.

Pundit Micah Richards also thinks the signing will be worth the many hours of negotiating for Liverpool.

Describing the player as ‘exceptional’, Richards told Alan Shearer on The Rest is Football podcast. “Yeah, he’s worth it. He’s exceptional.

“Obviously, he’s got to do it in a league which is more physical. That is my only doubt. Tactically, he’s got it, technically, he’s got it.

“The way he manipulates the ball… he was a superstar from a young age, so he can deal with pressure.

“It’s just where does he fit into the system. Is he going to play him in (Dominik) Szoboszlai’s role, or is he going to play him out on the left-hand side? Because he can do both.

“And honestly, Al, for £120m, he’s worth every single penny.”

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has also recently explained why a move for Wirtz and Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez would be “smart business” by Liverpool.

Neville told US Overlap last week: “I think when you’re talking about winning the league, what is it that improves you?

“I mean, the only thing that’s going to improve you when you win the league is signing world-class players, or players that have got the potential to be world-class players. So signing Wirtz is fantastic.

“Frimpong and then there’s talk of Kerkez as well, deals with their right and left-back situations.

“So, to get those three done, if they were to get those three done quite quickly, would be smart business. But I wouldn’t have expected anything else from Liverpool.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Gakpo on Bayern links; Alisson future clarified

Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo has delivered a 24-word response to claims he could join Bayern Munich this summer.

The Dutch star has also told supporters what to expect from his compatriot Jeremie Frimpong as he steps into the sizeable shoes vacated by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Elsewhere, a recent Liverpool signing already wants to quit the club and Fabrizio Romano has revealed why, along with where he’s expected to go.

And finally, Alisson Becker has clarified his immediate future at Anfield and having also come clean on the potential next move, he’s already gathering information about.

Florian Wirtz: His complete record at Bayer Leverkusen