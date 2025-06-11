Liverpool still have some work to do before they can officially announce the signing of Florian Wirtz after a national newspaper appeared to suggest claims of a ‘done deal’ have come too soon and having explained the ‘three issues’ that need solving before they can reach a total agreement with Bayer Leverkusen.

The Reds have been working on adding the German superstar to their already star-studded squad, with Arne Slot keen to secure the player’s signing in a deal destined to shatter numerous transfer records. And with talks between Liverpool and the Bundesliga side ongoing over the past fortnight, journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday night that the Premier League champions had finally reached an agreement over his signing.

With Liverpool’s fourth attempt at signing Wirtz seemingly paying dividends, Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Florian Wirtz to Liverpool, HERE WE GO!

‘Liverpool verbally agree deal in principle with Bayer Leverkusen for package reaching €150m add-ons included.

‘Player side already agreed two weeks ago, with move now imminent. Wirtz set for medical and contract signing.’

Despite that, The Mirror are adamant the Reds are not quite in celebratory mode just yet and their sources are adamant that work is still to be done before negotiations can finally be squared off.

And they state that ‘three issues remain to seal’ the transfer for the 31-times capped Germany international as Liverpool ‘remain locked in talks with the Bundesliga club over add-ons, the structure of the transfer and payments as no agreement is finalised’.

Furthermore, the newspaper doubles down on the claim that a deal is still to be resolved after stating that Wirtz has ‘not yet been given permission to travel for a medical yet and nothing has been arranged’.

In addition, they state ‘Liverpool remain adamant in the talks that they will not pay the £127m (€150m) asking price’ but ‘will pay £100m guaranteed’ to seal the playmaker’s signing.

Liverpool told how Florian Wirtz will fit in at Anfield

And to rubberstamp suggestions that a deal has not yet concluded, The Mirror insisted that, as of Tuesday night, there ‘was no agreement between the clubs on add-ons or the deal structure and talks are ongoing’.

Despite suggesting there is work still to do over the deal, there remains optimism at Anfield, and among the media, that Wirtz will sign on the dotted line and there are no suggestions the deal will crumble.

And while Gary Neville recently expressed his surprise at the huge fee Liverpool were prepared to spend on the 22-year-old, another pundit – the former Liverpool and Leverkusen player Erik Meijer, who is now a leading critic in the Bundesliga – insists that Reds fans shouldn’t have any worries about Wirtz settling into the Premier League.

Meijer told the Liverpool Echo: “Oh, I’m so excited. He will fit in directly, really! Don’t worry!

“But I’m also really happy that he made a choice to go somewhere else, not to go to Bayern Munich. That would be the easy step. And to find out ‘how good am I in world football’, then you have to go step up and Liverpool is a big step up.

“We saw that when they met in the Champions League against each other (this season). Liverpool is a big step up for him and I’m very curious to see how good Flo is in the Premier League.

“I think he is (ready to move to the Premier League). He’s not somebody who is thinking too much about which steps to take.

“I just see him more like a kid who just wants a ball, a pair of football shoes, and goes on a grass field and plays some football. That’s the way he is, and he makes it look so very easy. Yes, it is good to take the step and also take a step to another competition.

“He is a champion of the Bundesliga, he won the cup in Germany, so then it’s good to test yourself in another league. In my opinion, he will be a diamond in the Premier League as well.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Blockbuster striker deal ON; signing No 3 close

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been told they can secure the signing of Hugo Ekitike to complement the club-record arrival of Wirtz – but with signing number three also drawing closer, a top journalist has revealed the Reds must offload two of three players before they another huge deal can be sanctioned.

As far as other incomings are concerned, the dominoes are starting to fall in place to bring Kerkez to Anfield after Fabrizio Romano revealed how a connected deal was also now close.

Liverpool have been offered the chance to finally land Aurelien Tchouameni after reports in Spain named the Frenchman as one of three players told they have no future under new Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso.

Despite that offer, Slot is reported to have come to a very rapid verdict on the long-term Reds target.

The major records Liverpool’s signing of Florian Wirtz will break

Florian Wirtz Leverkusen stats this season

Liverpool’s record buy remains the £85m (add-ons included) paid to Benfica when signing Nunez in 2022.

Wirtz’s deal will obliterate that record and it’s by no means the only record that will fall.

The Premier League’s most expensive signing is Moises Caicedo by way of his £115m switch from Brighton to Chelsea. That mark will be comfortably surpassed.

Wirtz will also become Bayer Leverkusen’s record sale, the Bundesliga’s record transfer, and also the most expensive German footballer of all time.