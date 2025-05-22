Liverpool have been given further encouragement that a blockbuster deal for Florian Wirtz is on the cards this summer after a trusted German source cast serious doubts over the prospects of a move to Bayern Munich – seemingly leaving the Reds with one hurdle left to cross before sealing a club-record deal.

Wirtz may be only 22 years of age, but he is already established, alongside Jamal Musiala, as the past and present of German football. Having played a role in an incredible 122 goals in just 197 games from attacking midfield and having created history by helping Bayer Leverkusen to the first Bundesliga shield in their history last season, it is easy to see why the player is in such high demand.

And with his deal at the BayArena due to expire in two years time, it seems a parting of ways looks highly probable this summer. Indeed, Wirtz has already found himself strongly linked with four sides in Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Man City.

But with the latter pair having seemimgly been ruled out of the race, it now seems a question of which of the newly-crowned German or English champions the playmaker will sign for.

To that end, there are many within Germany who feel a move across the country to join the country’s most successful ever side looks the most obvious option.

However, with Liverpool chiefs meeting in Boston last week to sanction a club-record €150m (£126.5m, $169.7m) deal, doubts have now been cast over whether Bayern Munich can afford to match that price.

Throughout the saga, trusted Bayern fan account Bayern Space has been openly and honestly informing supporters of their chances of securing a deal. Seen as a trusted source of info by supporters of the Bundesliga giants, their account has now provided a huge update on their chances of signing Wirtz – and has strongly suggested a deal is not going to happen.

Posting on X, they wrote: “I’m breaking my silence for this one tweet because there’s far too much misinformation circulating around Florian Wirtz, and it’s creating a wave of false hope within the Bayern fanbase that simply doesn’t reflect the reality.

“Florian Wirtz will not be joining Bayern Munich, and there is no version of events where this transfer happens anymore.

“The choice not to join Bayern has already been formally communicated to the board.”

Understandably the tweet quickly went viral and has gone on to be shared numerous times and seen by 2.8m eyes.

Florian Wirtz: Liverpool left with one hurdle to clear

The post continued: “I’m not here to gain anything from this, and everyone is free to believe what they want, but the information I’ve shared over the past week has consistently been confirmed piece by piece, including the internal dispute between Hans Wirtz and the Bayern board, as well as the strategic PR campaign that followed, carried out by the usual Bayern-aligned reporters who essentially confirmed everything in their softened language to protect the club’s image.

“From the beginning, Hans Wirtz was in contact with Bayern officials, particularly Uli Hoeness, and while there was a mutual agreement on contractual terms in the event Florian would decide to join, it was never an exclusive commitment. The family had made it clear they would listen to offers from other top clubs before making a final decision, yet Bayern ignored this and prematurely pushed out a narrative through their media allies, suggesting that Wirtz had already chosen Munich and would only consider them.

“That attempt to pressure Leverkusen into lowering the transfer fee was not only transparent but deeply disrespectful, and it severely damaged the relationship with the Wirtz family.

“What followed were direct talks with Manchester City and Liverpool. Pep Guardiola had been personally pushing for months, and while City remained genuinely interested, the combination of high financial demands and Florian’s lingering indecisiveness ultimately led them to step back from the deal.

“Liverpool, on the other hand, increased their efforts and left a far stronger impression on Florian and his family. Arne Slot’s tactical presentation, the club’s vision, and the personal approach taken during discussions made a clear impact. In comparison, Vincent Kompany’s plan came across as underwhelming and failed to convince Wirtz that Bayern could offer him the right role from a tactical perspective, which only reinforced his decision to turn away from Bayern‘s project.”

That update follows BILD reporter Christian Falk also talking up Liverpool’s chances of a deal.

Falk’s report on FC Bayern Insider read: ‘Liverpool’s decision-makers, led by Michael Edwards, flew to Boston this week to meet Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, in order to approve the funds for the potential transfer.

‘The meeting in the USA was called at short notice following the Wirtz family’s visit. The Liverpool bosses’ main aim is to snatch the midfielder away from FC Bayern.’

Falk then went on to claim FSG have approved the move and the record-breaking sums required to seal Wirtz’s signing have now been made ‘available.’

Kicker reported much the same, adding Liverpool are ‘going to the limit’ for Wirtz.

With Liverpool seemingly now left as the sole suitors for Wirtz, it’s felt the only thing that can potentially block a move is if Wirtz himself decides to hang around with Leverkusen for another season.

Florian Wirtz’s incredible stats for Leverkusen this season