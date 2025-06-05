Bayer Leverkusen superstar Florian Wirtz has dropped the biggest indication yet that his blockbuster move to Liverpool will soon be finalised, while the role Anfield icon Xabi Alonso has played in the dynamic star’s development has also been revealed.

The Reds are edging ever closer towards a club-record deal for Wirtz, having seen two opening offers rejected by Leverkusen. And with the Liverpool chief, Michael Edwards, getting the green light from his FSG bosses to submit a gigantic third proposal, optimism is growing that the final details in the colossal transfer will soon be ironed out.

The Bundesliga side are understood to be holding out for a €150m (£127m, $172m) package for the player in a move destined to shatter numerous transfer records in the process. And while the Reds have now shown a willingness to meet that price, talks are continuing around both the downpayment the Reds will make and how much of the package will be made up of add-ons and bonuses for Wirtz.

The good news is that personal terms for Wirtz on a five-year deal at Anfield have already been agreed, with the player understood to have struck an arrangement worth around £200,000 per week.

With the agreement of a fee now regarded as the final hurdle, trusted reporter David Ornstein has indicated a total understanding between the clubs is now closing in after revealing the player “only has eyes for Liverpool.”

Speaking on The Athletic podcast, Ornstein stated: “Where things are now is that this is progressing in the right direction.

“The talks are ongoing, I think they’re now onto the stage of potential add-ons, the make-up of the deal, the bonuses and how they would be achieved.

“So, it’s clearly at an advanced stage, but from what I hear, it’s not quite at the finish line yet. There is more work to be done. But for Liverpool and their supporters, there’s reason to be optimistic. I do think they’re going to get this deal done.

“Not only because they’re pushing so hard in the club-to-club negotiations but also the desire of the player. He has eyes only for Liverpool.

“I do feel we’re getting towards a conclusion, and every indication is that Florian Wirtz is going to become a Liverpool player.”

In the biggest hint yet that a move was close, though, Wirtz was asked after Germany’s 2-1 defeat to Portugal in the Nations League semi-finals if he was excited by his impending switch to Anfield. And while he did not stop to pass comment, his telling nod towards reporter Daily Mail reporter Lewis Steele dropped a strong indicator that the transfer is now close.

Where Florian Wirtz will fit in at Liverpool and how Alonso shaped his career

With Wirtz to Anfield now almost a done deal, focus can now start to turn on exactly where he will fit into Arne Slot’s side.

Indeed, while there have been suggestions that Wirtz could be asked to operate either as a false No.9 (in place of Darwin Nunez, who will be sold) or on the left side of attack, it seems Slot is bringing the 3o-times capped Germany star in as an upgrade in the No.10 position after making a big promise to the player.

But where will that leave current incumbent Dominik Szoboszlai? The feeling is that Szoboszlai could still earn a place in the side by operating himself either on the left side of attack, or by potentially even dropping deeper alongside Alexis Mac Allister. That, though, would mean Ryan Gravenberch – one of Liverpool’s most consistent performers this season – potentially seeing his place put under threat.

Either way, Slot will certainly have numerous options at his disposal next season and it is likely the Reds boss can adapt his formation and tactics depending on the opposition.

In the meantime, with Wirtz already considered in the world-class bracket after his remarkable rise at Leverkusen, former Germany coach Joachim Low has waxed lyrical on the role Liverpool icon Alonso has had in the 22-year-old’s development.

“He has developed enormously under him [Alonso], and they have a great relationship of trust. That’s very important for a young player,” Low told in an interview with Bild.

“Nevertheless, I have no concerns that Wirtz will prevail – no matter where he would have gone. He plays with a naturalness that can’t be coached. He possesses all the skills a footballer needs to be a world-class player.”

