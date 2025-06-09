Liverpool will continue talks with Bayer Leverkusen this week as they look to finally settle on a transfer fee for Florian Wirtz, but while Arne Slot will be praying the club’s fourth and ‘final’ offer will be accepted, the Dutchman has at least been advised that his signing will be worth every penny.

The Reds have been locked in talks with the Bundesliga side for a number of weeks as they look to secure what will eventually prove a club record deal. The German playmaker has decided he wants to join Liverpool to further his career, though striking on an arrangement to secure the player’s move has proved more difficult than originally expected.

Indeed, Liverpool saw a third offer for Wirtz – understood to be worth a total of £113m (€134m, $153m) – rejected by Leverkusen after reminding the Premier League champions they intend to hold out for their £126m (€150m, $171m) valuation.

And while the Reds plan to raise their offer further, with what has been described as a fourth and final bid now being prepped, Liverpool still hope to finally settle on a fee a little lower than what Erik ten Hag’s new side are demanding.

Whatever they end up paying, Liverpool have at least been reassured that the fee for Wirtz – who has an impressive 57 goals and 65 assists from 197 appearances for Leverkusen – will be all worth it.

Describing the player as ‘exceptional’, pundit Micah Richards told Alan Shearer on The Rest is Football podcast. “Yeah, he’s worth it. He’s exceptional.

“Obviously, he’s got to do it in a league which is more physical. That is my only doubt. Tactically, he’s got it, technically, he’s got it.

“The way he manipulates the ball… he was a superstar from a young age, so he can deal with pressure.

“It’s just where does he fit into the system. Is he going to play him in (Dominik) Szoboszlai’s role, or is he going to play him out on the left-hand side? Because he can do both.

“And honestly, Al, for £120million, he’s worth every single penny.”

Florian Wirtz: How much Liverpool may need to spend

While Liverpool hope that a bulk of that fee can be made up of add-ons and bonuses (their third offer compromised of a downpayment of £100m and the remaining £13m made up in the extras), Shearer is adamant that Wirtz can add an extra dimension to their play.

“I’ve seen him, I’ve seen him quite a bit this season with the Champions League,” he said. “It’s a hell of a lot of money, but I think he will be a success.

“I would say the same in terms of the physical side of things. But with technical ability and all of that, he’s a very, very good player.”

In terms of those negotiations, Paul Joyce of The Times is adamant Liverpool intend to see the deal through and have no intentions of walking away. That’s despite their impending fourth offer being described as a ‘final’ attempt at securing his signature.

Joyce declared Leverkusen are ‘still looking to squeeze a bigger fee from Liverpool.’

As such, and with Liverpool showing no signs of walking away from the deal, ‘negotiations between the two clubs are continuing.’

Joyce then insisted the ‘expectation remains’ a record-shattering deal will be agreed, though a ‘compromise’ from one of the two clubs involved is required.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele wrote: ‘Bayer Leverkusen are holding out for around £118m to wrap up the Florian Wirtz deal and the German club are braced for Liverpool to make another big-money bid in the next 24 hours.’

Liverpool latest: Alisson decision made; dream striker signing ON

Meanwhile, a gap in valuations between Chelsea and Eintracht Frankfurt over Hugo Ekitike has presented Liverpool with a golden opportunity to pinch the transfer, with the Blues now strongly considering a move for an alternative, cheaper option instead.

On the outgoing front, a recent Liverpool signing already wants to quit the club and Fabrizio Romano has revealed why, along with where he’s expected to go.

And finally, Alisson Becker has revealed what he expects to happen with his future at Anfield and the potential next move he’s already gathering information about.

TIMELINE: How Liverpool talks over Florian Wirtz deal have escalated

By Samuel Bannister

May 13: Wirtz’s father and agent holds a meeting with Liverpool in England, in which the club explain how he’d fit into their plans, but the Reds believe at that point he would be more likely to join Bayern Munich.

May 19: Manchester City withdraw from the race to sign Wirtz, leaving Liverpool in a straight battle with Bayern.

May 21: Fabrizio Romano confirms Wirtz is Liverpool’s ‘dream’ target and that they would have no problem meeting the €150m asking price.

May 22: Romano explains that Wirtz is now talking with his family about his next options, while Florian Plettenberg confirms Wirtz has not yet told Bayer Leverkusen his decision either.

May 23: Wirtz confirms to Bayern Munich that he will be moving to Liverpool instead of them and informs Bayer Leverkusen of his decision too after agreeing personal terms with the Reds.

May 26: Liverpool submit their opening bid to Bayer Leverkusen for Wirtz in a package worth more than €100m.

May 27: Leverkusen quickly reject that offer, stressing to Liverpool they won’t sell for less than their €150m valuation.

May 30: Liverpool submit a new €125-130m offer for Wirtz, based on a €100m downpayment with the rest made up of add-ons and bonuses.

June 6: Liverpool make a third bid for Wirtz, worth an initial €118.6m rising to €134m.

June 8: Bayer Leverkusen reject Liverpool’s third bid for Wirtz, with the Reds only willing to make one final offer.