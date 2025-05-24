Florian Wirtz transfer to spark Liverpool star’s exit as Man City react

Which Liverpool player is now expected to depart if and when Florian Wirtz signs has been revealed, while TEAMtalk has learned of how news of the Reds’ imminent coup has gone down at Manchester City.

Liverpool are on course to smash multiple records by completing the signing of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. Liverpool’s record purchase remains the £85m (add-ons included) when signing Darwin Nunez from Benfica. The Premier League’s most expensive ever signing is Moises Caicedo by way of his £115m switch to Chelsea and both figures are in line to be surpassed.

German superstar Wirtz has agreed personal terms with the Reds and per David Ornstein, has already been house-hunting in the north west of England.

Liverpool’s primary competition for Wirtz, Bayern Munich, have been personally informed by Wirtz of his intention to move to Anfield.

As such, Bayern have conceded defeat in the race and turned their attention to signing alternatives. Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma and Rafael Leao of AC Milan are both under consideration.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Friday night that Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes, is also in Bayern’s sights.

Liverpool also had to fend off Man City in the race for Wirtz, though thankfully for the Reds, City exited the fast lane voluntarily one week ago.

Claims Man City baulked at the costs involved – Wirtz is valued at €150m / £126m – have been verified. However, our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been told of a second reason why City pulled the plug.

City are understood to have been happy to abort their mission after being informed by Wirtz’s entourage that the playmaker not only preferred joining Bayern, but fully intended to sign with Germany’s biggest club.

As such, Man City believed Wirtz’s fate was sealed and we’ve been informed news of Liverpool snatching a deal has left key personnel at the Etihad ‘stunned.’

City had already begun to ramp up a move for Morgan Gibbs-White as an alternative to Wirtz and successor to Kevin De Bruyne.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are expected to land the bigger prize and Wirtz’s arrival may well spell the end for Harvey Elliott.

Elliott the odd man out if/when Wirtz arrives

Elliott, 22, struggled to make an impression on Slot this season, with the vast bulk of 27 appearances across all competitions coming from the bench. Indeed, his 27 outings accounted for just 816 minutes of action.

Elliott’s primary position is the No 10 role behind the striker and try as he might, he could not displace Dominik Szoboszlai.

And with Wirtz primed to push Szoboszlai onto the bench where he’ll also provide cover for Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch in the deeper roles, Elliott’s days at Anfield now look numbered.

Reporting on X earlier this week, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg stated: “A departure of Harvey Elliott is possible.

“There are many interesting enquiries, and talks are ongoing. Liverpool would not stand in his way if a suitable offer comes in.”

And per the latest from Plettenberg, Elliott could actually be used as a makeweight to bring the cost of signing Wirtz down.

He wrote: “Understand there is discussion around a deal that would involve Liverpool paying a transfer fee and Leverkusen additionally receiving a player from Liverpool!

“Bayer are searching for a goalkeeper, a central defender, potentially a striker, and a replacement for Wirtz.”

Elliott would obviously serve as a like-for-like Wirtz replacement for Leverkusen who are primed to embark on a whole new chapter next season.

Manager Xabi Alonso is heading to Real Madrid and is expected to be replaced by former Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag.

Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong are heading to Liverpool, while Jonathan Tah will join Bayern Munich via free agency.

What elite managers are saying about Florian Wirtz

TEAMtalk have taken a look at what some of the game’s highest profile managers have said about Wirtz.

🗣️ Barcelona manager Hansi Flick: “Florian is just a huge asset with his care-free nature. He’s simply an outstanding technician, loves to play, is very creative, has a good shot, runs hard and is quick. He’s the full package.”

🗣️ Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone: “He is incredibly important for his team, can attack in various forms and contributes to his team’s compactness.”

🗣️ Departing Leverkusen chief Xabi Alonso after Wirtz was described as the “German Messi from Cologne”, recently commented: “I don’t know about that. He is a top, top talent.

“There are good players and there are players who look good on the pitch. The player who looks good does things that are nice, but not necessarily efficient.

“Why is Messi so good? Because he knows how and when to play simple passes. Messi says: ‘You’re in a better position? Here, there you have the ball!’ It’s not always about making the most brilliant move, but the best and smartest. Florian can do that. That’s why he’s so good.”

The full array of assessments on Wirtz can be found here, along with one figure describing him as the “best midfielder in the world”.

