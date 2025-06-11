Florian Wirtz transfer sparks TWO Liverpool exits with £59.3m sale ON

Exits are an inevitable consequence of Florian Wirtz's arrival at Liverpool

David Ornstein has confirmed an approach has been made to sign a Liverpool attacker and the Reds will sell for around £59.3m, while the Florian Wirtz signing will also push a second Reds star out.

Fabrizio Romano broke the news on Tuesday night of Liverpool verbally agreeing a record-shattering €150m / £126.4m transfer to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. The exact make-up of the transfer (how much is guaranteed, how much is add-ons etc) has not yet come to light.

And while not all sources across the media have been as quick to claim Liverpool have a deal in place, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has.

Taking to X soon after Romano, Plettenberg stated: “Florian Wirtz to Liverpool is considered to be a done deal! New talks today (yesterday).

“A full agreement in principle has now been reached with Bayer 04 Leverkusen. After @FabrizioRomano.

“Transfer fee as revealed: up to €150m with add-ons included. Medical still pending.”

Liverpool have already signed Jeremie Frimpong to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold and are closing in on Milos Kerkez too.

With the Reds now reportedly paying full price for Wirtz, their summer spending is primed to hit £200m and additions at centre-back and striker are still wanted.

With Wirtz making up the vast bulk of their outlay, exits are inevitable and journalist Santi Aouna recently stated Darwin Nunez had been approached by Saudi Arabian side, Al-Hilal.

They are the club who tried and failed to sign Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes and Victor Osimhen over the past few months.

Al-Hilal have channelled the money they’d set aside towards Anfield once again, with The Athletic’s David Ornstein verifying Nunez is in their sights.

After providing his take on Wirtz – in which he claimed it’s not a done deal yet – Ornstein added: “There is, meanwhile, a possible departure from Merseyside in the form of Darwin Nunez.

“Al-Hilal contacted Liverpool about the Uruguay striker on Monday and the Saudi Pro League team were made aware about the conditions of a move.

“Liverpool rejected a proposal worth €70m from Al Nassr in January and that sets a minimum bar if an exit is to materialise.”

Nunez is believed to favour remaining in Europe, with Serie A or LaLiga in his thinking. Atletico Madrid are admirers, though would not be able to match the sums Al-Hilal can propose.

Interestingly, Aouna claimed Nunez was ‘open’ to joining Al-Hilal even though Ornstein states Saudi Arabia isn’t his overwhelming priority.

As stated, Liverpool will look to recoup a minimum of €70m / £59.3m when selling the misfiring striker.

Another Liverpool exit forced by Wirtz

A more direct consequence of Wirtz arriving at Anfield will be the departure of Harvey Elliott.

The playmaker was already struggling to displace Dominik Szoboszlai in his favoured No 10 role. Once Wirtz arrives, Elliott’s outlook for minutes will be bleak in the extreme.

Elliott has previously admitted he’ll reluctantly consider leaving the club he’s supported throughout his life if made clear he’s not in Arne Slot’s plans.

More recently, he spoke of not wanting to fritter away his promising career by spending season after season warming the bench.

“I don’t really want to be wasting years of my career because it’s a short career,” said Elliott.

An exit now appears inevitable and classed as a homegrown player, the proceeds from Elliott’s sale would be logged as ‘pure profit’ on Liverpool’s books.

TEAMtalk understands Newcastle are admirers of the 22-year-old who is valued around the £40m mark.

Which major records Florian Wirtz transfer will break

Liverpool’s record buy remains the £85m (add-ons included) paid to Benfica when signing Nunez in 2022.

Wirtz’s deal will obliterate that record and it’s by no means the only record that will fall.

The Premier League’s most expensive signing is Moises Caicedo by way of his £115m switch from Brighton to Chelsea. That mark will be comfortably surpassed.

Wirtz will also become Bayer Leverkusen’s record sale, the Bundesliga’s record transfer, and also the most expensive German footballer of all time.

Wirtz’s entire goals and assists record