The exact price of a new Liverpool bid for Florian Wirtz has been revealed, with Anfield chiefs Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes reportedly ‘cleared’ by Fenway Sports Group (FSG) to accelerate the chase.

Wirtz is poised to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer after deciding against penning a new contract with Bayer Leverkusen. The attacking midfielder was initially the subject of a three-horse race between Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

However, City decided the deal would be too expensive, while Xabi Alonso has been told Madrid are unlikely to adhere to his demand of reuniting with Wirtz.

This seemed to put Bayern in pole position, only for Wirtz to learn of interest from Liverpool. In a stunning development, he informed Bayern that he would rather move to Anfield and test himself out at the Premier League champions.

Liverpool have so far had bids worth €100million (£84m / $114m) and €130m (£109m / $148m) rejected.

After Liverpool’s second offer was snubbed, Leverkusen informed them it would take extra add-ons and bonuses to get closer to their €150m (£126m / $171m) valuation.

According to an update from German outlet Bild, Liverpool owners FSG have given the green light for Edwards and Hughes to up the ante.

A sensational new offer that matches Leverkusen’s €150m / £126m asking price has been ‘cleared’ by FSG.

The report even suggests an agreement could be struck for the slightly lower price of €140m (£118m / $159m) if the bonuses are right for Leverkusen.

Either way, Wirtz is described as being ‘on the verge’ of joining Liverpool as he only has eyes for them this summer. There is said to be an agreement in place over a contract lasting until June 2030.

DON’T MISS 🔴 £71m bid INCOMING for ‘world level’ Liverpool star who’s ‘prepared to leave Anfield’

Wirtz wage and alternative revealed

The Germany superstar could earn around £200,000 in Arne Slot’s squad.

There has been talk of Liverpool using one or two players in a swap deal to bring the cost down, though such speculation cooled on Tuesday.

Lyon’s Rayan Cherki is another playmaker Liverpool looked at. David Ornstein has revealed that Slot travelled to France recently to hold face-to-face talks with Cherki, though Liverpool ultimately decided to ramp up their interest in Wirtz instead.

It has been claimed that Wirtz could demand the No 10 shirt from Alexis Mac Allister when arriving at Liverpool. But the 22-year-old Bundesliga ace hit out at these reports on Tuesday night.

Liverpool transfer news: Next deal after Wirtz; winger contact

📌 Liverpool will target £150m ‘world-class’ striker AFTER signing Florian Wirtz

📌 Liverpool in contact to sign £109m ‘absolutely devastating’ winger

📌 TEN players could follow Kelleher out of Liverpool as major reason for second exit revealed

How Wirtz performed this season