Liverpool may be on the cusp of officially announcing the British record signing of Florian Wirtz after a full agreement with Bayer Leverkusen was finally reached – but supporters have been left aghast at the fee paid, while a conspiracy theory has been floated over the timing of the announcement.

The Reds had honed in on the stylish playmaker as the star to take the club to the next level, after romping to the Premier League title by a 10-point margin this season. Negotiating a deal for the 22-year-old, though, has been far from easy and while Liverpool were soon left as sole suitors for the 31-times capped Germany star, it took hours of talks between the clubs to ultimately thrash out a deal.

Confirmation of an agreement for Wirtz eventually arrived on Tuesday night when Fabrizio Romano gave his trademark ‘Here we go’ confirmation to the move, which will ultimately cost the Reds a staggering €150m (£127m, $172m) once add-ons and bonuses are factored in.

But while Arne Slot will understandably be delighted to finally get the long-running saga over the line, not all supporters are particularly pleased with the fee Liverpool have ultimately agreed to pay for Wirtz, which is not only a British record, but also shatters numerous other records too.

Reacting to news of the agreement, several fans hit out at the Reds for agreeing to such a mammoth deal.

One fan joked: “Bayer Leverkusen are laughing all the way to the bank, after all, it’s not like Liverpool to overpay on a player.”

Another reacted by stating: “Good player but €150m is insane lmao what on earth”, while a third branded the deal “Crazy money.”

A fourth fan feared transfers this large will ‘break football’, commenting: “€150m for any player in recent times is overpriced; No player should be worth that amount. Something needs to be done about this before it sinks football.”

Manchester City fans were also quick to question the cost of the deal, with the Cityzens paying a combined €130m for their three recent additions.

“Liverpool really paid €150M for Wirtz. Damn,” the City fan wrote, before adding: “We got Cherki, Reijnders and Rayan Aït-Nouri for less than 120M.”

An Arsenal fan agreed with them, stating: “£150m for a player not better than Cherki is wild…”

Another Gunners supporter added: Martin Odegaard is way better than Florian Wirtz and we got him for just £30m And I promise you, Wirtz will never be as good. You’ll see the difference next season!”

Florian Wirtz: Conspiracy theory floated over timing of Liverpool deal

However, in defence of the signing, one supporter argued: “Sensational signing immediately going into Saka, Palmer convos..”

Time will tell, of course whether Liverpool have signed a player of huge quality or one who will ultimately prove a major disappointment.

But given how hard Liverpool chased the deal, and how much they have ultimately agreed to pay, it is safe to those in power at Anfield felt it was a deal very much worth pursuing.

Given it has taken hours to negotiate the deal, and with add-ons expected to make up a fair chunk of the total agreement, all eyes will be on Wirtz and Liverpool next season to see how he adjusts to the rigours of English football.

And while supporters will have to wait until the next transfer window opens, on Monday June 16, to see the player officially sign on the dotted line, a conspiracy theory has been floated as to why an agreement for the deal was finally revealed when it was.

One account on X, shared an image of Adidas commenting on Wirtz’s latest Instagram post. And with the famous German kit manufacturer agreeing a lucrative deal with the Reds to commence from the start of the 2025/26 season, fans have suggested that Wirtz and Adidas will be unveiled in a simultaneous double announcement by Liverpool – likely some time next week.

TIMELINE: How Liverpool positioned themselves to shatter records

By Samuel Bannister

May 13: Wirtz’s father and agent holds a meeting with Liverpool in England, in which the club explain how he’d fit into their plans, but the Reds believe at that point he would be more likely to join Bayern Munich.

May 19: Manchester City withdraw from the race to sign Wirtz, leaving Liverpool in a straight battle with Bayern.

May 21: Fabrizio Romano confirms Wirtz is Liverpool’s ‘dream’ target and that they would have no problem meeting the €150m asking price.

May 22: Romano explains that Wirtz is now talking with his family about his next options, while Florian Plettenberg confirms Wirtz has not yet told Bayer Leverkusen his decision either.

May 23: Wirtz confirms to Bayern Munich that he will be moving to Liverpool instead of them and informs Bayer Leverkusen of his decision too, after agreeing personal terms with the Reds.

May 26: Liverpool submit their opening bid to Bayer Leverkusen for Wirtz in a package worth more than €100m.

May 27: Leverkusen quickly reject that offer, stressing to Liverpool they won’t sell for less than their €150m valuation.

May 30: Liverpool submit a new €125-130m offer for Wirtz, based on a €100m downpayment with the rest made up of add-ons and bonuses.

June 6: Liverpool make a third bid for Wirtz, worth an initial €118.6m rising to €134m.

June 8: Bayer Leverkusen reject Liverpool’s third bid for Wirtz, with the Reds only willing to make one final offer.

June 10: Liverpool finally reach an agreement with Leverkusen for Wirtz with Fabrizio Romano confirming the Reds will pay a package worth a British record £127m (€150m, $172m).