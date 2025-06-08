Liverpool’s move to sign Florian Wirtz should be considered a ‘done deal’, according to the latest reports in Germany, with details emerging of the enormous financial package the star has agreed and with the exact record-shattering costs of the transfer package now coming to light.

The Reds have wasted little time strengthening their squad ahead of their Premier League title defence. Despite winning the league with a 10-point margin, Arne Slot has found several areas of his side to improve on ahead of what is expected to be the most seismic summer of spending ever seen at Liverpool.

And with a second full-back due to sign in Milos Kerkez, to complement the arrival of Jeremie Frimpong on the other side, Slot also has big ambitions to strengthen his attacking options too.

To that end, the impending arrival of Wirtz has certainly created a wave of interest after the Bayer Leverkusen superstar chose Anfield as his next destination. While the Reds have seen two opening offers for the 22-year-old fail, a third offer – lodged late last week – is now expected to do the trick.

And while it seems BILD appear to have somewhat jumped the gun with their latest claim, they insist the move to bring the 30-times capped Germany star to Anfield should now be ‘considered a done deal’ and that an ‘agreement is certain’.

BILD has also provided details of the financial arrangement the player has agreed on at Anfield, while also offering an update on where the negotiations are at.

‘The English champions and Wirtz have agreed on a contract until 2030. According to information from SPORT BILD and BILD, the Bundesliga star is expected to earn up to €22m per year (around £340,000 a week) on the island.

‘Negotiations between the clubs regarding the transfer fee are also nearing completion. The Reds recently offered just over €130ms, including all bonuses, while Leverkusen is demanding €150m. Talks are ongoing, and an agreement is considered certain.’

Florian Wirtz: What the final package will cost

Per our sources, Liverpool are not quite there yet with Wirtz, though a final agreement is now expected to be just a matter of days away. And while the clubs remain a little distance apart, there is optimism that the 57-goal attacking midfielder will be a Liverpool player by next weekend.

There also remains optimism that a deal will ultimately be settled on, including bonuses at around the €140m (£118m, $160m), which will marginally be recorded as a new British record deal.

Factoring in the player’s salary over five years, the total outlay of bringing Wirtz to Merseyside is expected to cost a total package of around £206m (€244m, $279m).

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg also insists that optimism is growing that a total agreement will be reached in the coming days and that Liverpool fans can soon expect a transfer breakthrough.

Florian Plettenberg, who claims Liverpool and Leverkusen are currently discussing the ‘final details of a deal for Wirtz’.

He posted on X: ‘Leverkusen and Liverpool are negotiating the final details of a deal for Florian Wirtz!

‘A full agreement is close after a new, third offer was submitted – as revealed. The total package, including bonuses, is expected to reach up to €150m.’

Giving Liverpool optimism that a deal is close, he further teased: ‘The medical could take place next week!’

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has also given the impending move a ‘here we go soon‘ per his latest update – and also expects final package to be around the £120m mark.

Liverpool transfer latest: Incredible striker shortlisted; star picks Real Madrid

Romano has also revealed that Liverpool are set to complete a deal for a goalkeeper, who is likely to become third choice at Anfield and set to earn his side a record-breaking transfer fee.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could launch a stunning late move for Victor Osimhen if they fail to bring Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak to Anfield this summer, a bold report has claimed, while journalist Ben Jacobs has brought the latest on the future of the Napoli star.

And finally, Real Madrid have beaten Liverpool to the signing of one of the rising stars in world football, with the South American prospect due to finalise his move in August when he turns 18 and having been given the green light to make the move by new coach Xabi Alonso.

How Liverpool took pole position for Florian Wirtz

By Samuel Bannister

May 13: Wirtz’s father and agent holds a meeting with Liverpool in England, in which the club explain how he’d fit into their plans, but the Reds believe at that point he would be more likely to join Bayern Munich.

May 19: Manchester City withdraw from the race to sign Wirtz, leaving Liverpool in a straight battle with Bayern.

May 21: Fabrizio Romano confirms Wirtz is Liverpool’s ‘dream’ target and that they would have no problem meeting the €150m asking price.

May 22: Romano explains that Wirtz is now talking with his family about his next options, while Florian Plettenberg confirms Wirtz has not yet told Bayer Leverkusen his decision either.

May 23: Wirtz confirms to Bayern Munich that he will be moving to Liverpool instead of them and informs Bayer Leverkusen of his decision too after agreeing personal terms with the Reds.

May 26: Liverpool submit their opening bid to Bayer Leverkusen for Wirtz in a package worth more than €100m.

May 27: Leverkusen quickly reject that offer, stressing to Liverpool they won’t sell for less than their €130m valuation.

May 30: Liverpool submit a new €125-130m offer for Wirtz, based on a €100m downpayment with the Reds made up on add-ons and bonuses.

June 2: Leverkusen reject Liverpool’s second proposal, insisting they want as close as possible to their €150m valuation. With a €20m difference in valuations between the sides, talks are continuing in the hope that an agreement can soon be reached.

June 3: FSG grant Liverpool chiefs permission to raise their bid for Wirtz for a third time as the Reds work out at closing out on a final and total agreement.