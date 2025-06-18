Florian Wirtz’s decision to perform a U-turn on an apparent agreement to join Bayern Munich and turn his back on German football in favour of Liverpool has drawn some surprise criticism – while more details have emerged on when supporters can expect an official announcement from the Premier League champions.

The Reds had been locked in negotiations over a deal for Wirtz for several days before eventually finding a breakthrough. While offers one, two and three were all swiftly batted away by the Bundesliga side, Liverpool did finally find success when their fourth offer – worth a British record transfer fee – was finally accepted.

The cost of the deal, once his very achievable add-ons and bonuses are met, is expected to cost Liverpool an eye-watering €140m (£119.2m, $162m) – the move narrowly eclipsing the package Chelsea agreed with Brighton for Moises Caicedo.

But while the move also sets a new record for the Bundesliga too, not everyone is happy to see the move go through. And after the player went back on an apparent verbal agreement to join Bayern Munich, the departure of the 22-year-old from Germany has been condemned by Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke, who has admitted his sadness that Wirtz did not stay loyal to his own country’s top flight. “It’s a real shame, especially for the DFL (German Football League), that a player like Florian Wirtz is disappearing from the Bundesliga,” Watzke told Kicker.

“I wouldn’t have had a problem at all if he had gone to FC Bayern. “That would have been better for the Bundesliga. He could have played better with Musiala in Munich, but two such good footballers find each other anyway.”

Despite agreeing to sign for Liverpool – with the move expected to become official on Friday – it’s been revealed that Wirtz made a huge personal sacrifice to push through a move to Anfield, with the player clearly settling on the Premier League for reasons beyond financial.

READ MORE 🔴 Bayern flabbergasted as details of HUGE Florian Wirtz sacrifice to join Liverpool emerge

Florian Wirtz: Liverpool had several ace cards up their sleeves

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Wirtz will be officially presented as a Liverpool player on Friday once the small issue of his medical is out the way.

Travelling to Merseyside on Thursday, the day after the player returns from holiday, the 31-times capped Germany star will undergo checks on Friday morning and, with personal terms already done, his announcement could arrive as soon as mid-afternoon on June 20.

Posting on X, Plettenberg stated: ‘The announcement of the Florian Wirtz transfer is planned for Friday. Everything is done and sealed – medical has been booked.’

Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich also feels Wirtz’s defection to the Premier League is a blow for German football, with his own side also suffering the loss of star winger Leroy Sane too, while legendary figure Thomas Muller has also called it a day.

“You’ll have to ask the club what their plans are,” Kimmich said. “Of course, you have the feeling that we could do something – with Flo (Wirtz) not coming, with Leroy leaving, with Thomas leaving.

“I was surprised that (Sane) is going to Turkey. I didn’t expect that. But it’s his decision and he’ll have his reasons for it.”

However, perhaps the best explanation of why Wirtz ultimately chose Anfield has come from arguably the most-connected Liverpool journalist of all – The Times’ Paul Joyce – who has provided a brilliant insight into how Liverpool stole a march on their rivals.

‘Slot’s sales pitch was arguably more straightforward. At Anfield, Wirtz could be the No. 10, or indeed play elsewhere given his versatility.

‘There was the added lure of working under a coach who had eked improvement from elite stars Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, as well as those such as Ryan Gravenberch who had a little more to prove.

‘England represented a new challenge, a step outside Wirtz’s comfort zone and, arguably, the best sporting project, something which has always taken precedence in his career above financial rewards.

‘There is the story that when he joined Leverkusen at the age of 16, his parents gave him a monthly allowance of €150 (about £125).”

‘Winning a first title in Leverkusen’s history had been an outstanding achievement, whereas winning with Bayern would have carried an air of normality.

‘Wirtz is close friends with another player who has arrived at Liverpool from Leverkusen, Jeremie Frimpong, who used to drive his team-mate to training and sit next to him in the dressing room, which should help him assimilate.

‘However, it was the possibility of testing himself in what he considers to be the best league in the world that truly appealed.

‘Wirtz is also said to have been impressed by Anfield and the training ground facilities which Leverkusen used the day after their 4-0 Champions League defeat by Liverpool last November.

‘The manner in which Xabi Alonso’s side had collapsed in the second half served as a shock to a team that had become accustomed to winning, but also signposted Liverpool’s emergence.

‘Slot also had another ace up his sleeve. The celebrations after the win over Tottenham Hotspur, which had sealed Liverpool’s 20th title success, showed the power of the club. “Winning the league, having these fans, this is a big attraction to every player we want to bring in, and that is definitely helpful,” the Liverpool head coach said.’

Liverpool transfer latest: Outrageous Isak claims resurface; Romano on Ekitike

The record-breaking deal for Wirtz may, however, not sit long as a British record if reports on Tuesday are to be believed.

That’s after a top journalist claimed Liverpool cannot yet be completely discounted from making another jaw-dropping transfer move this summer – this time for Alexander Isak – and the price Newcastle would sell at sure to eclipse the fee the Merseysiders are paying for Wirtz.

Alternatively, Fabrizio Romano is convinced that Hugo Ekitike will be the Reds’ new No.9 this summer after the transfer specialist lifted the lid on the ‘concrete talks’ Richard Hughes has held over his signing.

Our reporter, Rudy Galetti, though claims talks have also been held for a man described as ‘the best striker in the world’ – and a three-way swap could help the Merseysiders land their man.

And finally, reports in Portugal claim the Reds are now prepared to spend big money on a deal for a top Sporting CP star this summer amid claims Slot sees him as an ideal successor for a 22-year-old the Dutchman does not fully trust.

Liverpool’s highest-earning stars: Wirtz jumps into top five