Gary Neville has offered begrudging congratulations to Liverpool over their “smart” early transfer business this summer, and despite admitting his ‘surprise’ at the fee being paid for Florian Wirtz, he has still named an alternative pick to win next season’s Premier League title.

The Reds have wasted little time in further strengthening Arne Slot’s squad after they cruised to the English league crown in his first season at the helm. Aiming to create a long-lasting dynasty at Anfield, the Liverpool board have attacked this summer’s window with real intent.

Armed with a hefty transfer warchest, the Reds have quickly snapped up Jeremie Frimpong, while Milos Kerkez is soon expected to follow after they reached what was described as a total agreement to sign the Hungarian from Bournemouth.

However, it is the impending arrival of Bayer Leverkusen sensation Wirtz that has really captured fans’ imaginations.

While Liverpool have seen two bids rejected by the Bundesliga side, they have been given the green light to launch a third offer, which, if accepted, will shatter numerous transfer records.

Assessing their early inroads into the transfer market, Neville, speaking on It’s Called Soccer podcast, said: “I think when you’re talking about winning the league, what is it that improves you?

“I mean, the only thing that’s going to improve you when you win the league is signing world-class players, or players that have got the potential to be world-class players. So signing Wirtz is fantastic.

“Frimpong and then there’s talk of Kerkez as well, deals with their right and left-back situations.

“So, to get those three done, if they were to get those three done quite quickly, would be smart business. But I wouldn’t have expected anything else from Liverpool.”

With Leverkusen understood to be holding out for a fee of €150m (£126m / $171m), matching that fee will comfortably set a new club record at Anfield.

And the former Man Utd star is slightly surprised they’re willing to spend so big on a position they were already strong in.

“Maybe slightly surprised that they’ve gone so heavy on Wirtz in terms of the fee. They don’t normally go that big, but Slot deserves it, by the way. He waited 12 months for a player to sign.”

Neville goes against Liverpool for Prem title despite Wirtz deal

While Liverpool did win this season’s Premier League title by a comfortable 10 points, they are not expected to have it quite so easy next time, with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal both looking to strengthen their squads this summer ahead of a fresh assault at winning the title crown.

Chelsea are also expected to be in the mix, especially with deals for Hugo Ekitike, Jamie Gittens and Mike Maignan all taking shape at Stamford Bridge.

Having tipped Liverpool to finish outside the top four before the 2024/25 season got underway, Neville is no stranger to backing against Liverpool.

And even with this new influx of incredible talent – and with potentially a new blockbuster striker on the way – the pundit has also gone against the Merseysiders again next season.

Making an early title prediction for the 2025/26 campaign, Neville stated: “I’ve got to go Arsenal again, I’ve got to double down, haven’t I?

“I’ve gone there the last two seasons and they finished second in the last three seasons, actually.

“I didn’t back them the first season, I backed City, but I backed them the last two and I’m going to stick with them.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Guehi enters the equation; colossal striker bid planned

Liverpool, meanwhile, are reportedly set to thunder into the race to sign Marc Guehi amid strong claims he will leave Crystal Palace this summer and the Eagles will reluctantly sanction his sale.

However, according to our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti, the Reds will have to act fast to land the England defender with a surprise move to a Serie A giant accelerating.

Elsewhere, the Reds could be about to lose Luis Diaz in what is being slated as a big blow to Slot amid claims the Colombian winger has now agreed personal terms with one of the world’s biggest clubs.

Journalist Ben Jacobs, meanwhile, has stated that a rival offer is also due to come in from our Saudi Pro-League super-power for the former FC Porto man.

His sale could potentially help fund Liverpool’s next big raid into the transfer market amid claims that a blockbuster offer is being prepped for Alexander Isak, that would blow the Wirtz deal out of the water.

The Reds’ chances of a deal for Isak have also been assessed by an in-the-know Sky Sports journalist.

How Liverpool took pole position for Florian Wirtz

By Samuel Bannister

May 13: Wirtz’s father and agent holds a meeting with Liverpool in England, in which the club explain how he’d fit into their plans, but the Reds believe at that point he would be more likely to join Bayern Munich.

May 19: Manchester City withdraw from the race to sign Wirtz, leaving Liverpool in a straight battle with Bayern.

May 21: Fabrizio Romano confirms Wirtz is Liverpool’s ‘dream’ target and that they would have no problem meeting the €150m asking price.

May 22: Romano explains that Wirtz is now talking with his family about his next options, while Florian Plettenberg confirms Wirtz has not yet told Bayer Leverkusen his decision either.

May 23: Wirtz confirms to Bayern Munich that he will be moving to Liverpool instead of them and informs Bayer Leverkusen of his decision too after agreeing personal terms with the Reds.

May 26: Liverpool submit their opening bid to Bayer Leverkusen for Wirtz in a package worth more than €100m.

May 27: Leverkusen quickly reject that offer, stressing to Liverpool they won’t sell for less than their €130m valuation.

May 30: Liverpool submit a new €125-130m offer for Wirtz, based on a €100m downpayment with the Reds made up on add-ons and bonuses.

June 2: Leverkusen reject Liverpool’s second proposal, insisting they want as close as possible to their €150m valuation. With a €20m difference in valuations between the sides, talks are continuing in the hope that an agreement can soon be reached.

June 3: FSG grant Liverpool chiefs permission to raise their bid for Wirtz for a third time as the Reds work out at closing out on a final and total agreement.