Arne Slot has given his approval to the signing of Florian Wirtz, according to a report, which has revealed that the Liverpool manager wants the playmaker to replace a defender as the Merseyside club are sent a warning about the Bayer Leverkusen star.

Liverpool won the Premier League title this season with relative ease and have one of the best squads in Europe. However, the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), understand the need to keep adding quality players to the team and have identified Wirtz as a key target.

Wirtz is one of the best young attacking midfielders in the world and has scored 57 goals and given 65 assists in 197 appearances for Bayer so far in his career.

With Manchester City pulling out of the race for the Germany international playmaker, as confirmed by The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Liverpool are now competing with Bayern Munich for his prized signature.

The Premier League champions are so keen on Wirtz that they have made an ‘astronomical’ and ‘colossal financial offer’ to convince the 22-year-old to reject Bayern Munich, according to Sport.

Slot’s stance on a potential deal for Wirtz has also been revealed, with TBR journalist Graeme Bailey revealing that the Liverpool manager wants him to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold’s creativity in the team.

Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool at the end of the season as a free agent and is set to join Real Madrid.

While the Merseyside club are on the verge of signing Jeremie Frimpong as Alexander-Arnold’s replacement at right-back, Slot wants someone to compensate for the England international’s creativity in midfield.

Bailey told TBR: “Liverpool still think he’s going to Bayern, they know about their interest and they don’t want to be seen wasting time. But the thing is with Wirtz, Arne Slot has approved a deal and it essentially stems from Trent leaving.

“They’ve lost creativity and you could see it in the League Cup final without him. Salah was man-marked and the likes of MacAllister couldn’t do anything.

“That really brought home to them the fact that Liverpool can sometimes be quite easy to lock down which is where the creativity talk stems from, even if it’s not just necessarily a number 10. That’s why the Gibbs-White the Morgan Rogers interest was emerging and it’s where Wirtz has come in as well.

“Liverpool see Trent Alexander-Arnold as their most creative player, so replacing him obviously Frimpong is coming in but he’s not that direct replacement — who is at right-back?

“It’s this creativity thing and Slot has approved the arrival of this creative player.”

Liverpool warned against signing Florian Wirtz

While Liverpool fans are excited about the prospect of Wirtz starring for them next season, a talkSPORT pundit has questioned the deal.

Former Scotland international Ally McCoist does not think that Liverpool would spend over £120million on the 22-year-old.

McCoist told talkSPORT when asked if £120m was too steep for Wirtz: “Yes, for anybody it is – that’s my argument.

“Is he a good player? Yes. Is he a top player? Yes, but straight away if you can get three players at £40m or maybe an £80m and a £40m. Yes, is the answer to the question.”

“I think that money could be better spent, I really do.

“Yes, I like him as a player and he’ll make a difference in any side but it’s too much for me, it really is too much. I know the market has gone crazy but I still think the priority [should be a striker].”

