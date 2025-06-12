Real Madrid react to Florian Wirtz agreeing Liverpool deal as Alexander-Arnold makes big revelation

Real Madrid are not concerned that Liverpool have agreed on a deal for Florian Wirtz because of a youngster they themselves are signing, according to a Spanish report, as Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals that he was never going to leave Anfield for any other club.

Madrid and Liverpool are two of the biggest clubs in the world, and both have been very active so far this summer. Los Blancos, who appointed Xabi Alonso as their manager following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti at the end of last season, have signed Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth and Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool, while the Premier League champions have secured the services of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

Milos Kerkez also looks set to leave Bournemouth for Liverpool, who have an agreement in place with Bayer over a €150m (£127.8m, $173.6m) deal for Wirtz.

Madrid also held an interest in the Germany international attacking midfielder, who worked with Alonso at Bayer, but Los Blancos are signing Franco Mastantuono from River Plate instead.

According to MundoDeportivo, the Argentina international midfielder has already signed a contract with Madrid and will officially join the Spanish and European powerhouse in August when he turns 18.

Defensa Central has revealed that Madrid will pay an initial €40million (£34m, $46.3m) for Mastantuono, with another €5million (£4.3m, $5.8m) in bonuses.

The Spanish news outlet has claimed that Madrid are dismissive of the signing of Wirtz by Liverpool and do not think that the 22-year-old is any better than Mastantuono.

‘There’s no 110 million difference between the two’, is what Madrid are repeatedly saying internally about Wirtz and Mastantuono, according to the report.

DON’T MISS 🌐 Top 10 most expensive Real Madrid signings of all time, with Ancelotti at the helm for four

What Alexander-Arnold has said about leaving Liverpool for Madrid

While Madrid are not bothered about Wirtz joining Liverpool, the Spanish giants will surely be over the moon at signing Alexander-Arnold.

Madrid already had an agreement in place with Alexander-Arnold to sign him on a free transfer this summer.

However, Los Blancos decided to pay Liverpool an initial £8.5million to get Alexander-Arnold out of his contract early so that he could play for them at the Club World Cup.

The England international right-back was unveiled as a Madrid player on Thursday, and one of the revelations that he made was that he would not have left Liverpool for any club other than Los Blancos.

The Independent has quoted Alexander-Arnold as saying: “To be honest, it was never a question of where, it was whether to go or not to go but I always knew, I’ve probably known it for a long time, if I was ever to leave Liverpool, it would only be to go Real Madrid, that would be the only club for me.

“Then it gets to a point where you have to make a decision whether to go or stay and making that decision was not an easy decision because I’d been there so long, but eventually you have to make a decision and in my mind, I’ve made the right one.”

Alexander-Arnold corrected himself after initially saying he had been “waiting a long time” for this day, explaining: “By waiting a long time, I mean by a couple of weeks, not years.

“If I’m honest it’s not something you dream of as it’s out of reach and out of reality for a lot of players, there are only a handful of players who have been able to represent this club.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Rodrygo message, Garnacho decision

Madrid have responded to Arsenal about the prospect of selling Rodrygo in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have been told how much they have to pay to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Madrid.

Meanwhile, Madrid have a decision on whether or not to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United.

POLL: How will Trent Alexander-Arnold fare at Real Madrid?