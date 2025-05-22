The chances of Liverpool obliterating their transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz this summer have received another significant boost, after a Bundesliga expert listed three concrete reasons why FSG’s determination to seal a deal could blow all their rivals out the water.

Wirtz star finds himself the headline name of the 2025 summer transfer window, which opens its doors for business on the earlier date of June 1 this year. Having emerged as one of the world’s most gifted midfielders since coming into the Bayer Leverkusen side, there are no shortage of admirers from across Europe’s biggest sides who would all love to get their hands on the star.

Where Wirtz goes to next in certainly generating plenty of interest and while interest from Bayern Munich, long-term suitors Manchester City and Real Madrid has been discussed, it is Liverpool who suddenly find themselves best placed to pull off what would be a British record transfer, worth £126.5m (€150m, $169.7m).

Their chances of a move first exploded from the realms of unlikely to possible off the back of a covert meeting with the player’s family in Blackpool, of all places, and having jetted the star’s family into the north-west by private jet.

And with their competitors seemingly falling by the wayside, a meeting in Boston has seemingly paved the way for the Reds to obliterate their transfer record for the 22-year-old.

Now Bundesliga expert Ninad Barbadikar has listed three reasons – the project Liverpool are presenting, the chance to enhance his career with more major honours and the fact Leverkusen would prefer to sell the star overseas – why a titanic deal could be done.

“It’s not really about money for Wirtz,” he explained to Anfield Index. “It’s about the project where he can be successful, win the most trophies – something which aligns with the ambitions of manager Arne Slot.”

With Man City having withdrawn from the race owing to the rising costs involved and with sources revealing their focus is now on signing Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White, Barbadikar believes Wirtz will ” seek the right project to develop” and is adamant that Liverpool are well placed to capitalise.

“It does seem like there’s a two-horse race for him between Liverpool and Bayern,” he said, before adding: “It will be in Leverkusen’s interest to sell him off to a team outside of the Bundesliga.”

DON’T MISS ⭐ Liverpool fans in dreamland as Florian Wirtz tweet ruling out Bayern Munich move goes viral

What role would Wirtz play at Liverpool?

Known as a creative midfielder who has excelled playing in a free No.10 role at Leverkusen, Wirtz can operate across the midfield and has the sort of versatility in his game which will prove useful to Slot if they can get a deal over the line.

And if Wirtz were to choose Merseyside, Barbadikar feels he would elevate the entire attacking unit.

Revealing he images him playing “in front of [Alexis] Mac Allister and [Ryan] Gravenberch” or in a freer role “on the left” of the attack, depending on how Slot chooses to set his side up.

A hard-worker too, it’s revealed his work ethic is also perfectly suited to the Premier League.

“He’s always in the charts in terms of sprints, duels won,” he added. “Wirtz is phenomenal as a playmaker… but also, you know, off the ball, he gives his team so much.”

Barbadikar also likened Wirtz’s game to none departing Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne.

“I see him a lot in the same light,” he admitted, before questioning why City have been so quick to step aside in the transfer race.

Concluding his assessment of Wirtz, he stated: “He affects all phases of play for Leverkusen and provides that that connective tissue between midfield and attack.

“He’s just so good at everything. He’s going to go straight to the top of the game!”

Liverpool transfer latest: Third raid on Bayer touted; £59m striker to sign?

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly ready to decimate Leverkusen for a third star after Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong amid claims they are also chasing one of their star centre-backs who is the Reds’ ‘favourite’ in the position.

On the subject of Frimpong, Xabi Alonso has reportedly sent Real Madrid chiefs and the player a message after missing out on his signature and despite the imminent arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a Premier League-proven striker has the green light to change clubs this summer – and TEAMtalk has been informed Liverpool are ready to pounce for the £59m-rated star.

The player could replace Darwin Nunez at Anfield. The Uruguayan has concrete interest from the Saudi Pro League, while reports in Spain state Nunez has given his ‘full approval’ to joining a top LaLiga side as he nears the end of the line at Anfield.

Florian Wirtz: Bayer Leverkusen stats this season