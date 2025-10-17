Incredible Florian Wirtz and Xabi Alonso ‘ultimate dream’ claim emerges as mind-boggling Liverpool ‘solution’ presented in Real Madrid media

As Florian Wirtz continues to underwhelm at Liverpool, a stunning report in the Spanish media has claimed that Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has told his Santiago Bernabeu bosses to keep an eye on the Germany international.

Wirtz was one of the biggest signings of the summer transfer window, with Liverpool paying an initial £100million (€115m, $134m) for the playmaker to Bayer Leverkusen, with a further £16m (€18.4m, $21.5m) to come in add-ons.

The 22-year-old made the move to Anfield after scoring 57 goals and giving 65 assists in 197 appearances for Bayer, with whom he won the Bundesliga title in the 2023/24 season when Alonso, now the Real Madrid manager, was in charge.

While it would be extremely harsh to suggest that Wirtz has been a flop at Liverpool so far this season, just one assist in 10 appearances for the defending Premier League champions suggests that the 22-year-old needs to step up his game.

It has now (shockingly?) emerged in the Spanish press that Real Madrid manager Alonso wants Wirtz at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, Alonso has ‘asked Real Madrid to pay close attention to Wirtz’s future at Liverpool’.

Alonso worked with Wirtz at Bayer and was keen on a reunion at Madrid in 2025 when he replaced Carlo Ancelotti at the end of last season.

Although Los Blancos were ‘also closely monitoring’ Wirtz at Bayer, their plan was to sign him in 2026.

Alonso’s ‘ultimate dream’ is to bring Wirtz to Madrid, according to the report, which has sensationally claimed that the youngster ‘could also welcome this move as a solution to his current situation’.

If Wirtz continues to underperform for Liverpool in the coming months, then ‘he could look for a way out’.

Why Florian Wirtz to Real Madrid is fantasy football stuff

It would be remiss to suggest that Alonso would not be following Wirtz’s spell at Liverpool.

After all, the duo worked together at Bayer, and there is no doubt whatsoever that Wirtz has the potential to become world class in the coming years.

However, it is hard to envisage Madrid making a move for the Liverpool attacking midfielder anytime soon.

Arda Guler has emerged as a key player for Madrid under Alonso and is still only 20 years of age.

The Turkey international playmaker has scored three goals and given four assists in 10 appearances for Los Blancos so far this season.

Jude Bellingham is also back from injury, with the England international able to operate in an attacking midfield role.

Like Wirtz, Bellingham is only 22, so it begs the question of why Madrid would sign another attacking midfielder in his early 20s.

If Wirtz’s dream was to play for Madrid and if Los Blancos were going to sign him in 2026, as Defensa Central claims, then why didn’t the German star just wait for another season and then reunite with Alonso at the Santiago Bernabeu?

Moreover, Liverpool are not going to sell Wirtz anytime soon. It has only been a few weeks since the defending Premier League champions splashed the cash on him.

Another factor to note is that even if Liverpool and Wirtz did eventually decide to part ways next summer, would Madrid be willing to pay the massive transfer fee that the Reds would demand, especially for a player they DO NOT need?

Answers on a postcard, please.

