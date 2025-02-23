Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is set to be one of the Premier League’s most in-demand players this summer and Liverpool are in the race for his signature.

The 21-year-old is considered to be one of the best young full-backs in Europe and has played a key role in helping Bournemouth rise to fifth in the Premier League table.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are on the hunt for a new left-back to compete with Andy Robertson and Kerkez is on their shortlist of targets.

Kerkez’s existing relationship with Hungary teammate and Reds midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is also thought to be a driving factor behind the links between the defender and Anfield.

Speaking in an interview with Nemzetisport, Kerkez was asked about the prospect about playing alongside Szoboszlai for Liverpool, before he stated his full focus is on Bournemouth, for now at least.

“It wouldn’t look bad [working with Szoboszlai at Liverpool], that’s for sure,” Kerkez said.

“But it’s too early to talk about something like that. I have big goals with Bournemouth, we still have a lot of games to win, that’s the most important thing right now.”

Liverpool, Chelsea interested in Milos Kerkez – sources

Sources revealed to TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher earlier this month that Liverpool and Chelsea have both held talks with Kerkez’s agents to gauge the possibility of a summer transfer.

We understand Bournemouth are well aware of the interest in Kerkez and expect bids for him in the summer. They will struggle to keep hold of the left-back, with sources stating that he is ready to make a move to a top club consistently competing in the biggest competitions.

Despite Kerkez playing down the idea of leaving Bournemouth in his interview, sources state that a move to Anfield would be of ‘huge interest’ to the talented youngster.

Chelsea, however, are also big admirers of the Hungarian and pose a threat to Liverpool’s pursuit.

Kerkez is under contract with Bournemouth until 2028, which puts the south coast club in a strong position to demand a big fee for his services.

If the Cherries qualify for European football – perhaps even the Champions League – that will put Andoni Iraola’s side in a stronger position and likely drive up Kerkez’s price even further.

Liverpool round-up: Kimmich battle ignites, Wesley linked

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti has revealed that Liverpool are interested in a summer deal for Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich, who is set to be available on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old is one of several midfield targets being looked at by Arne Slot’s side.

Talks between Bayern and Kimmich over a contract extension are not progressing because he does not feel important in the German club’s future, per sources.

We understand both Liverpool and Manchester City are keen on a deal for Kimmich in the summer transfer window.

In other news, Liverpool have reportedly made an ‘approach’ for talented Flamengo right-back Wesley as the speculation surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold rumbles on.

Sporting director Richard Hughes is set to be a big admirer of the 21-year-old Brazilian.

And per the report, a deal to bring the player to Anfield is expected to cost Liverpool in the region of £25m (€30m, $31.6m).

