A former Chelsea player has revealed he would be open to joining Liverpool in the future while also heaping praise on manager Jurgen Klopp.

A number of transfers have taken place between the two Premier League giants. Israeli playmaker Yossi Benayoun spent three years on Merseyside before joining Chelsea for around £5.5million. He would only make 24 appearances for the Blues as loan spells at Arsenal and West Ham followed.

English striker Daniel Sturridge left Stamford Bridge for Liverpool in January 2013 in search of regular game time. He became a hit with the Reds, notching 22 league goals in just 29 appearances during his first full season.

The Birmingham-born star had fallen out of favour by 2018 and was taken to West Brom on loan. He now represents Perth Glory in the Australian A-League.

The biggest deal between Liverpool and Chelsea saw Fernando Torres leave Anfield for £50m. He never replicated the same goalscoring form in west London but did help Chelsea to win the Champions League in 2012.

Former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has now suggested that he would be open to playing for Liverpool, stating ‘who wouldn’t want to?’

While appearing on Graham Hunter’s The Big Interview podcast, Giroud said: “Well, them to me? I don’t think so, but I have to say that Liverpool have an amazing stadium and amazing fans. What player wouldn’t want to play for them?”

The Frenchman also praised Klopp, who has taken the Reds to both European and domestic glory in recent years. “They became European Champions League winners, they won the league and they have a great manager,” he added.

Giroud joined Chelsea from London rivals Arsenal in 2018. He would score 39 goals for the club in all competitions before leaving for AC Milan in the summer.

He plays alongside English centre-half Fikayo Tomori, who also left Chelsea for the Italian giants this year.

Update on Liverpool ace following injury

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been handed an important update after Sadio Mane was forced off during Senegal’s World Cup qualifier against Togo on Thursday.

The 28-year-old appeared to be in some discomfort after going up for a header in the 1-1 draw. Mane was replaced by Boulaye Dia after 28 minutes, sparking concern for Klopp and Liverpool supporters as the busy festive period looms large.

However, any worries have been eased, with Senegal coach Aliou Cisse revealing after the game that the forward was only withdrawn as a precautionary measure.

‘Yes, the exit of Sadio Mane destabilised us,” Cisse said.

“He is an important player for the team. We took him off as a precaution and there is nothing serious.”

