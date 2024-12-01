Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold and Salah Liverpool contracts still up in the air

Former Everton manager Ronald Koeman has reportedly been instrumental in persuading Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk to extend his stay at Anfield.

Van Dijk is one of three huge Liverpool names who will be out of contract in the summer, including Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, but it’s been reported lately that the Reds have made a big breakthrough over talks with the Netherlands international.

Indeed, it’s stated Van Dijk‘s contract extension could be officially announced on December 27, which is the same date the club originally reached an agreement with the now 33-year-old back in 2017.

And now the Daily Mirror reports that Koeman visited the influential Liverpool captain at his Manchester home earlier this season, urging him not to retire from international football following the disappointment of England defeating Holland in the Euro 2024 semi-finals.

He wants Van Dijk to lead the Dutch team into the 2026 World Cup finals and Koeman has made it clear that only those playing at the top level will be considered for selection, with the Premier League the pinnacle according to the former Toffees boss.

There has been significant interest from the Saudi Pro League in both Van Dijk and Salah, with former Reds midfielder and Van Dijk’s close friend Gini Wijnaldum currently plying his trade in the Middle East.

However, Wijnaldum has lost his place in the Dutch squad, as have former Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn after moving to Saudi Arabia and ex-Manchester United striker Memphis Depay after transferring to Brazilian club Corinthians, with Koeman making a clear statement in the process.

It now appears to just be a matter of time before Van Dijk becomes the first of the famous Anfield trio to commit to the Premier League leaders amidst a stunning start to the new season from Arne Slot’s men, both domestically and in the Champions League.

What about Alexander-Arnold and Salah?

TEAMtalk’s understanding of Van Dijk’s situation is a two-year extension is the likeliest outcome. Such a deal would keep Van Dijk at Liverpool until the end of the 2026/27 season – at which point he’ll be aged 35.

Our insider, Fraser Gillan, has also been told that between Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah, it was Van Dijk who was always the likeliest to agree a new deal first.

Once his deal has been officially confirmed, attention will shift to sorting the futures of Alexander-Arnold and Salah.

Sources previously informed us Liverpool remain calm about Alexander-Arnold’s situation despite Real Madrid’s obsession with the right-back.

Alexander-Arnold currently trails Van Dijk and Salah in the salary stakes, though the offer Liverpool intend to make will bring him in line with the club’s top earners.

Even more encouragingly for Liverpool are claims from sources that Alexander-Arnold has made it clear he wants to captain Liverpool one day.

That opportunity will come when Van Dijk eventually leaves, though that dream can only be realised if Alexander-Arnold stays.

Regarding Salah, Liverpool sources are adamant that, despite his recent “more out than in” comments, talks are underway and will be moving in the next couple of weeks.

It’s also key to note that sometimes comments are made in public to push deals over the line or persuade the other side of the negotiating table. There is a feeling in this instance that Salah’s comments were designed to give Liverpool the hurry-up.

Liverpool are reportedly in disagreement with Luis Diaz over the terms of a new contract for the winger, and that could be cause for alarm, with Paris Saint-Germain ’emerging’ as a possible suitor.

Diaz has a deal until 2027, but according to Colombian outlet Antena2, there have been ‘disagreements’ in talks over a new contract which could see him look elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly set to open talks with midfielder Curtis Jones over a new and improved deal at Anfield amid claims Arne Slot has been left seriously impressed by the 23-year-old’s form this season and with the Reds boss seeing the player as a future captain of the club.

