Former Tottenham and Everton player Arnaut Danjuma has offered himself to Liverpool, amid a revealing transfer claim about Reds boss Arne Slot.

Danjuma swapped Bournemouth for Villarreal for approximately €25 million (£20.8m, $28m) in 2021, and after impressing in his first season with the LaLiga team, the winger has had three loan spells.

Stints with Tottenham, Everton, and now Girona have not yielded much success, although he is just five games into his spell with the latter. Despite playing for the Toffees last term, the six-time Netherlands international has admitted he would welcome the chance to play for their bitter rivals, Liverpool, if given the chance.

The 27-year-old also claimed that when Slot was in charge of Feyenoord in 2023, the Dutch side were interested in him but it came to nothing.

Speaking to ESPN Netherlands program De Voetbalkantine, Danjuma said: “As a player, you have to be ambitious and if a big club comes, you should always consider it. I don’t think there will be many people sitting at the table there who will say no to Liverpool.

“Feyenoord had shown a bit more interest in me [in 2023]. That was mainly when Slot was the coach there. I considered it at the time and spoke to Slot. I am a fan of his style of play and have a lot of confidence in him as a coach.”

Danjuma’s star fading

The winger was a man in demand following the 2021/22 season, as he notched 16 goals and four assists in 34 appearances for Villarreal.

Top teams clamoured for his signature but in the end, he stayed at the La Liga outfit, and things haven’t quite gone to plan ever since.

Despite scoring six goals in 17 matches in the first half of the following campaign, he joined Tottenham on loan in January 2023 but was limited to 12 outings for the north London team.

In 2023/24, he linked up with Everton on loan but managed just two goals in 20 games, as he struggled to break into Sean Dyche’s side.

Now he is at Girona on loan again. Off the back of his form over recent seasons, a transfer Liverpool would be something of a miracle.

Zubimendi transfer may not be dead

Liverpool’s failed pursuit of Real Sociedad defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi was widely publicised as the Spain international decided against heading to Anfield this summer.

However, new reports suggest the Reds haven’t given up hope of recruiting the Euro 2024 winner in January, or next summer.

Amid the uncertainty over whether or not captain Virgil van Dijk signs a new deal, with the centre-back out of contract in 2025, the Reds are keeping tabs on Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

But, Newcastle United are still huge admirers of the 24-year-old, who they bid several times for this summer, and Manchester United are also reportedly considering a move for him.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are also said to be among the sides monitoring what happens with Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, along with United and Manchester City.