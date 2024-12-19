Atalanta superstar Ademola Lookman is reportedly keen to return to the Premier League and has ‘openly told Liverpool he would like a move to Anfield.’

The 27-year-old winger began his career with Charlton Athletic, before having largely unsuccessful stints with Everton and Fulham in the Premier League.

Fans will remember Lookman’s dazzling performance in the Europa League final last season, in which he bagged a hattrick to fire Atalanta to victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

Lookman’s fantastic showings last term saw him nominated for the Ballon d’Or this year, but reports suggest that he wants to test himself in England again.

According to Anfield Watch, Lookman told Liverpool that he was keen to join them this past summer, while Manchester City were also ‘made aware of his desire to join them.’

Atalanta ultimately ‘priced anyone out of a move for Lookman’ but he ‘still harbours desires to move back’, suggesting he could try and force a transfer in January.

The report states that Lookman is ‘even holding onto a house in the area, just in case a January move can happen.’

Atalanta reluctant to sell Liverpool-linked star

Lookman is a valued player at Atalanta and has scored eight goals in 13 Serie A appearances so far this season, helping his side rise to top of the table.

The Nigerian international may well be interested in a return to the Premier League, but with him being under contract until 2026 Atalanta aren’t under any immediate pressure to sell.

However, January or next summer could be the Italian club’s best chance to get a sizeable fee for Lookman if he doesn’t sign a contract extension soon.

There is also no indication as to whether Liverpool or Man City would be interested in signing him. Liverpool may well be in the market for a new winger if Mo Salah leaves, however.

Reports from Italy suggest that Atalanta would demand around £42million for Lookman in January, so it’ll be interesting to see if any side comes forward with a concrete bid this winter.

Liverpool rumours: New Alexander-Arnold offer / Leeds want Kelleher

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Liverpool have put forward a titanic new offer to Trent Alexander-Arnold which they hope will finally persuade the player to commit his future to Merseyside and snub the offer to join Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old is in the final year of his contract at Anfield and is eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club of his choosing from January 1.

However, it’s claimed that the Reds have launched a new and improved offer to Alexander-Arnold worth €20m a year over a four-year period. Working out at £309,600 a week, the offer made to the right-back would be the second largest ever, behind Mo Salah, in the club’s history.

In other news, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Leeds United are very interested in Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher as they look to bring in a replacement for Illan Meslier.

Daniel Farke’s side are aware that a move would only be possible should they gain promotion to the Premier League. Meslier, meanwhile, is likely to leave Elland Road in 2025.

TEAMtalk understands that ‘solid Champions League sides’ are also showing interest in Kelleher, so Leeds will find it difficult to lure the shot-stopper.

