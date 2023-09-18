Former Liverpool man urges Klopp to spend over £215m on game-changing Newcastle, Brighton stars

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has urged Jurgen Klopp to sign Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and Brighton striker Evan Ferguson in 2024.

The Reds have brought in the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and others this season and they have started very well.

Liverpool have won four and drawn one of their five opening Premier League games. This leaves them in joint-second in the table, two points behind league leaders Manchester City.

While they may have started well, it remains to be seen whether Klopp’s team can challenge for the title again this season.

Johnson believes bringing in Guimaraes in January would help them consistently challenge for major honours. As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Liverpool made a late £100m bid for the Newcastle star this summer.

“Absolutely (Liverpool should target Guimaraes),” Johnson told GG Games.

“I really like him. He’s been a key player for Newcastle United and he’s got an awful lot about him, so I can understand why Liverpool would want to sign him because he’s proven himself already at this level.

“I think all parties would be happy if Liverpool could sign him for £100 million.”

READ MORE: Liverpool plans to sign £43m Aston Villa target as Salah successor presses Unai Emery into drastic action

Johnson tells Klopp to ‘try’ and sign Evan Ferguson

Johnson may well ‘really like’ Guimaraes but the reality is it will be very difficult for Liverpool to lure him away from St James’ Park.

The Brazilian has been key to Newcastle’s recent success under Eddie Howe. He is also under contract until 2026 and there is no guarantee the Magpies would accept a bid of £100m anyway, despite Liverpool’s interest.

Johnson also thinks that Liverpool should push to sign Brighton striker Ferguson. The 18-year-old is considered to be one of the best young strikers in Europe, and for good reason.

Ferguson broke into the Brighton first team last season. He made 19 Premier League appearances, scoring six goals and making four assists in the process.

The Republic of Ireland international has started off this season even better, too, netting four goals in five games – trailing only Erling Haaland in the scoring charts as it stands.

“They should at least try, for sure,” Johnson added. “He’s a young kid that’s burst on the scene and is scoring goals in the Premier League, which is obviously a very tough thing to do.

Previous reports suggest that Brighton would only consider bids in excess of £115m for Ferguson. Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham all hold an interest in the striker, so we could see a bidding war take place for him in January or at the end of the season.

Guimaraes and Ferguson would certainly be two excellent additions for Liverpool. It seems unlikely that their owners will be willing to fork out £215m+ for the pair, though.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘confident’ new offer will stop Real Madrid, Barcelona in their tracks as star ‘will’ stay