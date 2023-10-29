Former Liverpool star claims Jurgen Klopp ‘doesn’t trust’ one of his summer signings

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol has insisted that Jurgen Klopp doesn’t trust one of his summer signings after a slow start to life at Anfield.

Liverpool themselves have looked good this season as Klopp’s side look like they are in contention for the Premier League title this season.

The Reds overhauled their midfield this summer as the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all departed.

Klopp turned to the transfer market to add to his squad and the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have already made a significant impact at the club.

Wataru Endo also joined the club this summer, but the 30-year-old hasn’t been handed many opportunities. He has only started one Premier League game since signing from VfB Stuttgart and Nicol doesn’t think that Klopp trusts him yet.

“The thing is he [Klopp] can afford to have Mac Allister a little deeper because they are pretty good still at going forward,” Nicol said on ESPN.

“But I don’t think he trusts Endo, I think that’s probably a better word. He doesn’t trust him yet to start him and have the other two further up.”

It’s no secret that Liverpool tried to sign Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in the summer, but after failing to land their signature, they turned their attention to Endo.

The Reds are expected to sign a new long-term holding midfielder in the coming transfer windows, but Endo will still be keen to prove that he is good enough.

READ MORE: Bayern Munich warned as Liverpool and Man City learn what it will take to lure prized asset

Endo wants to prove the doubters wrong

The Japan international wants to make an impression at Anfield and he recently discussed some of the criticism that he has faced in his first few months at the club.

“I understand they say that stuff because I’m 30 years old, and I know Liverpool wanted to sign younger players,” Endo told reporters.

“But that’s normal. I didn’t care what they said, I just have to do my job. And if I play well, it’s a good sign.

“Not only today [Thursday], my performances are getting better and better and I can see it improving more so I just try to do my job every game.”

Given Liverpool’s hectic fixture list, Endo will certainly have a role to play this season. The 30-year-old has started in all three of Liverpool’s Europa League matches and he will be keen to make an impact in the Premier League at some point.

The former Stuttgart midfielder signed a long-term contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2027 so the club clearly sees the long-term value that he can bring to the squad.

Liverpool’s other midfielders will no doubt pick up injuries and knocks throughout the season and that’s where Endo could get his chance to shine.

READ MORE: Andre breaks silence on ‘irrefutable proposal’ Liverpool made as attention turns to January deal