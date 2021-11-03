Ex-player urges Liverpool to sign one star; makes Prem title prediction

A former Liverpool star has told the Reds to sign one player if they want to lift the Premier League title come May.

Jurgen Klopp’s men sit second in the table after ten rounds of matches. They are the only team to have gone unbeaten in that time.

A frustrating draw against Brighton last time out saw them go three points behind leaders Chelsea. It looks like those two clubs, in addition to Man City, will fight it out for the league crown.

Liverpool are also aiming to win the Champions League/European Cup for the seventh time in their history.

They continue their group stage campaign with a home clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday at 20:00.

The Reds are prepared to lose forwards Mo Salah and Sadio Mane in the new year. They will represent Egypt and Senegal respectively at the Africa Cup of Nations.

That will see Klopp struggle to field a top-class trio in attack. The likes of Diogo Jota, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino will have to start.

While Jota has a good goalscoring record, Origi and Minamino have struggled to impress their boss.

Former player Michael Thomas has urged Liverpool to bolster that position if they want to succeed. “In my opinion another winger that carries a goal threat will help a lot with all the competitions Liverpool find themselves in,” he told Caught Offside.

The 54-year-old also made a title prediction: “It looks set up to be a three horse race and I can’t see any of the other teams playing consistently enough to be a wildcard.

“I would still put my money on Liverpool to win it, especially with Salah in the form that he is. [Virgil] van Dijk is still working his way back to being 100 per cent and as the season progresses that will be vital.”

Following the Atletico game, Liverpool travel to in-form West Ham on Sunday at 16:30.

Klopp points to Alisson record as Liverpool questioned

Meanwhile, Klopp has referenced Alisson’s clean sheet record when asked about Liverpool’s frailties at the back.

The Reds looked shaky in patches as they conceded twice against Brighton. When asked about the performance, Klopp said: “We are not perfect, I know that and I knew that before, we have to defend situations better.

“No doubt about that, but I don’t know how many clean sheets Ali has this season already? So we cannot make these kind of discussions always because of one game.

“We beat [Manchester] United 5-0 and the next moment, you draw 2-2 against Brighton and you have massive problems. It’s neither, nor.

“We have to improve, that’s what we know. Against Brighton, the best way would have been to keep the ball and play the ball. That’s what we didn’t do and that was my problem.”

