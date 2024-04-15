Former Liverpool midfielder at war with sporting director over shock ‘scandal’, as severe warning issued

Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is at the centre of a ‘scandal’ at new club Werder Bremen, and he has been warned of dire ‘consequences’ for his actions.

Keita was on Liverpool’s books for five years between 2018 and 2023. There was great excitement when the Reds signed him from RB Leipzig in a club-record deal worth £48million.

The Guinea international went on to win a host of trophies with Liverpool, including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup.

However, Keita had a hugely disappointing spell at Anfield on a personal level, as injuries stopped him from becoming a vital player for Jurgen Klopp.

His best season for game time came in the 2021-22 campaign, when he made 23 Premier League appearances and featured 40 times across all competitions.

But Keita’s struggles hit a new low last season when he only managed 13 outings. Last summer, Liverpool decided to cut their losses and allowed the 29-year-old to leave on a free transfer.

Keita recently ranked first in our list of Klopp’s 10 worst signings as Liverpool manager.

Keita went on to sign for Werder Bremen on a free transfer. But he has failed to rejuvenate his career back in Germany.

Naby Keita involved in post-Liverpool storm

The Anfield flop has only played five times for Werder so far as injuries have once again kept him on the sidelines.

As per Sky Germany, Keita was involved in a huge ‘scandal’ over the weekend. After being told he would not be starting against Bayer Leverkusen – a game Xabi Alonso’s side won 5-0 to lift their first ever Bundesliga title – Keita refused to take part in the matchday squad.

The injury-prone player also refused to travel with the Werder squad, instead deciding to make his own way home.

Keita’s actions have left Werder director Clemens Fritz furious. “After Naby found out yesterday that he wouldn’t be playing from the start, he decided not to get on the bus but to go home.

“We will talk to him and his advisor tomorrow about the consequences and how to proceed,” Fritz said.

Werder boss Ole Werner added: “It annoys me and it will have consequences. I haven’t spoken to him yet, but that will follow in the next few days.”

But Keita will not allow Fritz or Werner to ‘tarnish’ his ‘image’. In a fiery response on social media, he wrote: “Since the first day I signed with this great club, I have always worked selflessly and professionally.

“My only wish has always been to help the club and bring joy to the many fans, especially at a time in which the results are not as we would like.

“Since the beginning of my career, I have never had problems with discipline wherever I have been and have always tried to be a role model. I will therefore not accept that anyone tarnishes this image.

“To the fans: I want you to know that I fight every practice so I can make you happy every weekend. Training, giving everything, these are the limits of my power. Allez, Werder! Naby Keita.”

