Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has a verbal agreement to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer, but one former Red believes there could still be a big twist in the full-back’s future.

The 26-year-old’s contract at Anfield expires on June 30th and because of this, he has been allowed to hold talks with the LaLiga giants, who have made him their TOP target.

With a verbal agreement with Alexander-Arnold sealed, Madrid are very confident of bringing the England international to the Bernabeu in the coming months.

However, former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel believes that Alexander-Arnold could still U-turn on his decision to switch Liverpool for the Spanish capital.

“As long as nothing is signed, things can still be influenced,” Babel said in an interview, cited by GOAL.

“I’ve seen crazy things in football, so everything is possible. At the same time, I think, and I understand from a Liverpool fan perspective, that they are disappointed and would love to see Trent extend longer with the club.

“Obviously, local boy, so it’s even maybe more sensitive. But at the end of the day, it’s Trent’s career.

“And if you look back, I think he gave everything for the club. He has won many things for the club already. And sometimes as an individual, regardless if you are from that city, you have aspirations, you have dreams, and your career is only short.

“So you have to do what your heart desires. And if his heart desires to try and be successful, outside of Liverpool, we should wish him well.”:

Real Madrid put their trust in Trent Alexander-Arnold

There has been speculation that Alexander-Arnold could decide to stay at Liverpool after all, fuelled by the full-back’s passionate celebration when he scored the Reds’ winner in their recent clash against Leicester City.

However, following the game, Alexander-Arnold refused to speak on his future.

“Look, obviously like I said all season, I’m not going to speak on my situation, I’m not going to go into details. But these days like today are always special,” he told Sky Sports.

“Scoring goals, winning games, being close to winning titles, being in title races, they’re special moments that will live with me forever and I’m glad to be a part of them.”

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has since revealed that there have been no changes with regards to Alexander-Arnold’s potential switch to Real Madrid.

We understand that nothing has changed with regards to Alexander-Arnold’s future. The 26-year-old has verbally agreed to join Real Madrid. The LaLiga side are working on turning it into a formal agreement, and once that happens they will inform Liverpool. They trust Alexander-Arnold to stick to his word.

Liverpool have now shifted their attention to Ibrahima Konate’s contract situation as they look to stave off interest from Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold’s future is in the player’s hands and he still looks set to make the switch to Real Madrid, for now at least.

