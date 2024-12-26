Liverpool forward lined up in ‘sensational’ January swoop from league leaders

Atalanta have become the latest Italian club to be linked with Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa, with a ‘sensational’ January move reportedly on the cards.

After having won last season’s Europa League, Atalanta have enjoyed a brilliant first half of the 2024-25 campaign. They sit top of Serie A after winning 13 of their 17 matches so far. Atalanta also sit 13th in the Champions League standings with three wins out of six games.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are aiming to strengthen the squad further in January to ensure they capitalise on their fantastic form. According to the latest reports in Italy, Liverpool forward Chiesa is on their radar.

Tutto Atalanta, who cite L’Eco di Bergamo, state that Chiesa has emerged as Atalanta’s primary attacking target for the winter window.

Atalanta hope to take the 27-year-old back to Italy in what would be a ‘sensational’ move and a statement to their domestic challengers.

So far, La Dea – as Atalanta are known – have made an ‘exploratory survey’ to see if Chiesa might be made available for transfer in January.

Atalanta do not have the biggest budget, so they would likely start negotiations with a loan bid that includes an option to buy in the summer.

The report suggests that Chiesa could be tempted by Atalanta’s offer as he ‘desires redemption’ and aims to ‘relaunch himself’ after struggling at Liverpool so far.

The Italy international only joined Liverpool in August, arriving from Juventus in a £12.5million deal. But he has made just four first-team appearances so far as a result of injury problems and the fierce competition for places at Liverpool.

Chiesa tipped to secure early exit

This has led to plenty of speculation about an early exit in January, and, as mentioned previously, Atalanta are not the only Italian club to have been linked.

On December 6, it emerged that Inter Milan had made an approach for Chiesa’s services.

It is hard to see Liverpool parting ways with Chiesa so soon into his Anfield career. Although, Liverpool might be tempted by the opportunity to offload him if it helps them land one of their own forward targets.

Liverpool have been tipped to enter the frame for both Ademola Lookman and his Atalanta team-mate Charles De Ketelaere. It was claimed recently that Gasperini is fearful of Liverpool bidding for De Ketelaere in the not-too-distant future.

Liverpool transfers: Striker update; left-back blow

Meanwhile, Liverpool have reportedly entered the frame for Paris Saint-Germain centre-forward Randal Kolo Muani.

Manchester United have been linked with Kolo Muani on several occasions, but Florian Plettenberg states that Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are now circling for him.

It may well be a risky deal however as Kolo Muani has only netted two goals in 14 matches so far this term.

Another player Liverpool are interested in is Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez.

Kerkez is viewed as a potential successor for Andy Robertson at left-back, and there could be another battle between Liverpool and United for his signature.

Kerkez has connections to United via family and this has seen the Red Devils overtake Liverpool in the transfer race.

