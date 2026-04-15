A top Liverpool reporter has named four prominent first-teamers who could leave Anfield in the summer, and it might finally be time to dump Alexis Mac Allister on Real Madrid.

In the aftermath of Liverpool’s 4-0 aggregate defeat to PSG, Reds boss Arne Slot spoke about this current team reaching the end of its cycle.

“We are a club in transition,” admitted the Dutchman. “A club always has certain cycles with certain players. A lot of them that were so successful for the club have already left or are leaving.

“Unfortunately, that also happens with free transfers, that will happen with Mo, that will happen with Robbo, and that has happened already with Trent… as you know, the club that we are we need to recoup our money and to spend again.”

As mentioned, Robertson (free agency) and Salah (free transfer) are both departing in the summer.

A new left-back will be added, with TEAMtalk bringing exclusive news on David Raum earlier this week. At least one new winger will join, with Raum’s teammate at RB Leipzig, Yan Diomande, the top target right now.

But according to The Athletic’s Liverpool expert, James Pearce, there are at least four more household names who could follow Robertson and Salah out.

In an article that addressed Liverpool requiring ‘major surgery’, Pearce wrote: ‘Federico Chiesa is also expected to depart.

‘Doubts remain over [Joe] Gomez and Curtis Jones, given they only have one year remaining on their deals.

‘There’s still no clarity over Ibrahima Konate as talks continue over extending a contract that ends in June. Is it time to cash in on Mac Allister, in light of his downturn?’

TEAMtalk can confirm that while Konate’s contract saga continues to drag on, the overwhelming expectation is the Frenchman will re-sign at Anfield. The latest on Konate’s situation can be found here.

With the Frenchman likely sticking around, it’s Gomez, Jones, Mac Allister and Chiesa who could make way.

Mac Allister leaving would unquestionably be the biggest surprise, not least because he’s in the prime of his career aged 27, and is less than a year removed from being named in the PFA team of the year. The Argentine is also contracted for a year longer than Gomez and Jones, to the summer of 2028.

But it cannot be argued Mac Allister has looked sluggish and overmatched in central areas through the entire Premier League campaign.

The stylistic change in the Premier League to one focusing more on running power, physicality and set pieces is not one that benefits Mac Allister.

Real Madrid are forever linked with signing the World Cup winner in the Spanish press. And while it may have seemed unthinkable last year, it may finally be time to dump Mac Allister on Los Blancos where he’ll likely thrive in the less physically demanding and more technical Spanish league.

TEAMtalk has also been informed the prospect of Mac Allister and Eduardo Camavinga trading places isn’t as far-fetched as one would expect.

Chiesa will likely return to Italy if he does depart. Curtis Jones remains a target for Inter Milan who explored a move in January. There’s been little reported so far on where Gomez might wind up if his 11-year spell on Merseyside does come to a close.

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Latest Liverpool news – Release clause opportunity / Juventus go big

In other news, Liverpool have been chosen as one of just three clubs who can activate an incredibly modest release clause inserted in the contract of one of the Bundesliga’s best players, and the clause can be activated THIS SUMMER.

Elsewhere, Juventus want a Liverpool icon, along with big names from Arsenal and Manchester City as part of a game-changing summer transfer window in Turin.

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