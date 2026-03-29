Highly-rated Portugal winger Francisco Conceicao is a player Liverpool have been tracking closely after impressing during their recruitment process, TEAMtalk sources can reveal.

As consistently reported throughout the year, the Anfield outfit have been carrying out extensive work on a number of attacking options, as they prepare for potential changes in their forward line.

Attempts to explore deals for Bayern Munich star Michael Olise, as well as Paris Saint-Germain trio Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola, have all been met with firm resistance from their respective clubs – particularly PSG, who have adopted a strict “not for sale” stance.

RB Leipzig talent Yan Diomande has emerged as one of the leading names on Liverpool’s shortlist following detailed scouting, while the club are also understood to admire Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye.

Now, sources have confirmed that Conceicao – currently with Juventus – has also entered Liverpool’s thinking.

The Portuguese attacker is in his second season in Turin after joining from FC Porto and has continued to develop, contributing four goals and three assists so far this term.

However, while Conceicao is appreciated and has caught the eye of Liverpool’s recruitment staff, he is not currently viewed as a leading candidate for a summer move.

Liverpool’s search remains active and wide-ranging, with the club determined to secure the right profile rather than rush into a deal.

As it stands, though, other targets are higher on their shortlist.

However, there is also a potential layer to the situation involving Juventus, who remain interested in the possibility of bringing Federico Chiesa back to the club — a scenario that could open up a pathway for discussions involving Conceicao.

An inverted winger who mostly plays on the right of Juve’s attack, the 23-year-old is known for his elite dribbling ability and high-energy play.

And, while his stats for Juventus this season don’t look particularly impressive, his performances have been, with Conceicao certainly one to keep an eye on if the Reds miss out on other targets.

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