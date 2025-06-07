‘Incredible’ midfielder REJECTS Liverpool and ‘agrees’ Real Madrid deal

Real Madrid have beaten Liverpool to the signing of one of the rising stars in world football, according to a report, as Xabi Alonso gets the better of Arne Slot in a major transfer battle.

Madrid and Liverpool are two of the biggest clubs in the world and endured contrasting seasons. While Los Blancos did not win LaLiga, the Champions League or the Copa del Rey, the Reds clinched the Premier League title in Slot’s first season in charge.

Determined to bounce back from the disappointment of the 2024/25 campaign, Madrid decided to part company with Carlo Ancelotti as their manager and hired former Los Blancos and Liverpool midfielder Alonso to replace the legendary Italian.

Madrid have already signed Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool and are said to be keen on Ibrahima Konate and Alexis Mac Allister as well.

A report has now revealed that Madrid have won against Liverpool in the race for River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono.

According to TBR, ‘Mastantuono has agreed his deal with Real Madrid and is likely to join them in August when he turns 18’.

Manchester United tried to sign the Argentina international midfielder, but they failed in their pursuit.

TBR has revealed that Liverpool also tried to convince Mastantuono – who was described as “an incredible player” and “a star” by Chelsea and Argentina international midfielder Enzo Fernandez on ESPN Argentina in April 2025 – but the 17-year-old has made up his mind to move to Madrid.

‘In the last six weeks – Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle all made a play to land the River Plate sensation,’ notes the report in TBR.

‘However, he opted for Real Madrid, who were long-term favourites for the attacking midfielder.’

What has been said about Franco Mastantuono

Mastantuono is one of the finest young players in South America and is already an established member of the River first team.

The midfielder, who has earned one cap for Argentina already, has scored 10 goals and given seven assists in 61 appearances for River so far in his career.

Former River and Argentina international midfielder Matias Almeyda has been hugely impressed with Mastantuono and has suggested that he is a generational talent.

Almeyda told Argentine radio station DSports in May: “Another Maradona or another Messi will unlikely emerge, but another player will come.

“After Maradona, people said that there would never be another like him, and then Messi appeared, and I think that after Messi, another one will appear, and his name is Franco Mastantuono.

“There are many kids who won’t be equal to those two, but they will be at another level. We’re a breeding ground for very good players.”

River manager Marcelo Gallardo noted: “What we have to do is support him; he’s a kid who has his feet on the ground, but it’s not a bad idea to support him and make him feel like he has to keep growing.”

