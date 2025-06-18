Andy Robertson is reported to have decided he wants to leave Anfield this summer and secure a move to Atletico Madrid, with talks now likely to heat up over his Liverpool departure and with the Reds’ likely asking price emerging.

The Scot has proved one of the Reds’ best value for money signings in recent years, having helped Liverpool win eight major honours since moving to Merseyside in a £8m deal from Hull City in summer 2017. But having just completed his eighth season at Anfield, an unexpected parting of ways now looks on the cards for Robertson this summer.

Indeed, despite having played a big part in their success down the years, Robertson suffered something of a downturn in form, managing just two assists from 45 appearances across the campaign and in form very much indicative of a player no longer able to motor up and down the left flank quite as effectively as he used to in his pomp.

Now aged 31 and with Liverpool on the cusp of agreement to sign Milos Kerkez, 10 years his junior, from Bournemouth in a deal worth around £43m, the Scot finds himself at a career crossroads.

And while our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has revealed Robertson has a long-standing dream to join Celtic, that move looks set to have to wait after it was claimed he has now informed his agent he wants to make the move to Atletico Madrid.

That’s according to Spanish journalist Sebastien Vidal, who has posted on X: ‘Exclusive: Andy Robertson has told his agents he wants to join Atletico Madrid. Ideally, he no longer wants to play [elsewhere] in the Premier League out of respect for Liverpool fans’.

Currently one of the club’s best-paid stars on £160,000 a week, Robertson now looks poised to leave Anfield instead of Kostas Tsimikas, as had previously been reported.

However, there remains plenty of work to do before the player, described as a “freak of nature” by Danny Rose at the peak of his powers in 2020, can finalise a high-profile switch to the Wanda Metropolitano…

Atletico looking for favour from Liverpool to secure Robertson deal

The 31-year-old’s current deal at Anfield is due to expire on June 30, 2026, meaning he has just a year remaining on his deal.

However, we can reveal that, despite claims to the contrary, Liverpool will refuse to grant the player a free transfer, as has been suggested could happen in the Spanish media.

That may throw a spanner in the works for Diego Simeone’s side, who had been hoping to land him on the cheap.

But with the Reds open to his possible sale, Atletico will still hope to negotiate a relatively small fee and amid claims an offer of around €10m (£8.5m, $11.5m) and close to the fee initially paid for him – could be enough to persuade them to let him leave.

Speaking while on Scotland duty recently, Robertson insisted he was up for the challenge of fighting for his Liverpool shirt.

“Look, that’s part and parcel of it. You play for one of the biggest clubs in the world and I’ve been very lucky, but I wouldn’t put it down to luck.

“I look back on these eight years that I’ve had there as the starting left-back at one of the best clubs in the world for that long, and that’s something I’m very proud of.

“Your time comes and I don’t think it’s my time yet, but whatever happens with the club, whether we do bring someone in, or we don’t, then so be it. I’ll always back myself,” he said.

Liverpool transfer latest: Reds urged to sign world-class striker…

Meanwhile, the Reds are being urged to push through the signing of a world-class striker billed as “absolutely perfect” for Arne Slot’s side, and with talks already having taken place over a swap deal involving two stars.

Elsewhere, one respected journalist is adamant the Reds cannot be completely discounted from a possible move for Alexander Isak, having named the price that could convince Newcastle to sell their talismanic Swede.

And finally, Florian Wirtz’s decision to perform a U-turn on an apparent agreement to join Bayern Munich and turn his back on German football in favour of Liverpool has drawn some surprise criticism – while more details have emerged on when supporters can expect an official announcement from the Premier League champions.

Liverpool’s best-paid players: Robertson fourth