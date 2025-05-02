Liverpool target ‘world-class’ midfielder as Arne Slot’s ‘new project’ takes shape

Liverpool are competing with Arsenal and Manchester City to bring Frenkie de Jong to Anfield, according to a report in Spain, as TEAMtalk reveals Barcelona’s stance on the midfielder.

Although Liverpool have only just won the Premier League title, the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), and the management team have been working behind the scenes, identifying areas to strengthen and players to sign in the summer transfer window to make the team better.

With the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea all set to get better next season, Liverpool are fully aware that standing still and not enhancing the quality of the squad would be regressive.

While signing a forward is one of the priorities, especially with Darwin Nunez likely to leave, Liverpool could also do with signing a midfielder this summer, especially if Wataru Endo leaves.

It has been reported in the Spanish media that Liverpool have identified Barcelona midfielder De Jong as a potential target for the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old Netherlands international midfielder has been on the books of Barcelona since 2019 when he joined from Ajax and has a contract with the Spanish club until the summer of 2026.

Fichajes has revealed that Liverpool are among the clubs keen on De Jong, who was described as “a world-class player” by his former Barcelona manager Xavi in February 2024.

The report has noted that ‘Arne Slot’s new project seeks to build a dynamic engine room around De Jong, along with (Alexis) Mac Allister and (Dominik) Szoboszlai’.

Liverpool’s Premier League rivals, Arsenal and Manchester City, are also reported to be interested in the Netherlands international midfielder, who has scored two goals and given two assists in 40 appearances for Barcelona this season.

Barcelona beat Real Madrid in the final of the Copa del Rey last month.

Hansi Flick’s side are also aiming to win LaLiga and the Champions League this season.

Barca are four points clear of second-placed Madrid at the top of LaLiga and played out a 3-3 draw with Inter Milan at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final tie this week.

DON’T MISS 🔴 The spectacular Liverpool XI for Prem title defence in 2025-26 with four new signings

Barcelona stance on Frenkie de Jong – sources

While Fichajes is not one of the most reputable sources, TEAMtalk can confirm that Liverpool are indeed interested in signing De Jong from Barcelona.

Our transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, revealed on February 18 that Liverpool are considering a move for De Jong this summer.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that while De Jong is ready to see out his contract at Barcelona, the Spanish powerhouse will listen to offers for him this summer.

Barcelona want €35m (£30m, $39.4m) for the former Ajax star which we understand Liverpool ‘view as fair value’.

The problem that the Premier League champions face is that De Jong will have to take a significant pay cut to complete a move to Anfield.

In the past, the Dutch star has refused to do that, and it remains to be seen if he changes his stance this time around.

Latest Liverpool news: Alexander-Arnold hope, Slot demands

A Sky Sports pundit has noticed a factor that could persuade Trent Alexander-Arnold to stay at Liverpool and snub a move to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

A French attacker is keen on a move to Liverpool , but his agents have made contact with Manchester United and Arsenal.

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has revealed Liverpool’s interest in a Genoa star.

POLL: Who has been Liverpool’s best signing from outside the Premier League in the past 10 years?