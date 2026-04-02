Liverpool are growing increasingly frustrated with Ibrahima Konate as the defender continues to keep the club waiting over his contract decision, with an impending deadline now set to reach a conclusion over the matter, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 26-year-old has been presented with what Liverpool believe is the most lucrative offer he has received so far in 2026, underlining their determination to secure his long-term future at Anfield.

Sources indicate that Liverpool had internally set a deadline around Easter for a response, making it clear they wanted clarity on his intentions heading into the final stretch of the season. However, with that deadline fast approaching and now just days away, the Reds are yet to receive a definitive answer from the Frenchman.

Konate’s representatives are understood to be continuing their due diligence, exploring multiple options across Europe as they assess the best move for the France international’s career, with his contract due to expire this summer. That’s despite the Reds star recently appearing to hint that he could stay at Anfield.

Among those showing concrete interest are Inter Milan, who are believed to have put forward a serious proposal as they look to strengthen their backline.

Meanwhile, several of Europe’s elite clubs are also circling.

We understand that long-term suitors Real Madrid, along with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, have all held discussions regarding Konate’s situation.

As the summer approaches, Liverpool also believe that some of their Premier League rivals have entered the conversation.

Indeed, sources suggest that both Chelsea and Manchester City have held exploratory talks and are weighing up potential offers. However, it remains unclear whether those discussions have progressed into formal proposals to the player and his representatives.

Liverpool’s current understanding is that, at this stage, no rival proposal matches the terms they have already placed on the table.

Despite that, the lack of response has begun to test patience inside Anfield.

Liverpool remain fully committed to keeping Konate and view him as a key part of their long-term plans. But with interest mounting and no resolution in sight, uncertainty is growing—and the coming weeks are now shaping up to be crucial in determining whether he stays or goes.

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Liverpool and Real Madrid are back on high alert, with our sources revealing that Borussia Dortmund have been left stunned after highly-rated centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck publicly cast doubt over his contract situation with the Bundesliga giants.

Elsewhere, Liverpool will need to get their skates on if they are to secure the signing of another top centre-back target this summer after Fabrizio Romano confirmed transfer talks with Barcelona are now underway.

Finally, a top Serie A full-back has been offered to a host of Premier League clubs this summer, including Liverpool, with sources able to confirm that discussions are underway over a potential move away from the Italian giants.