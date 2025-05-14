Liverpool are on the cusp of finalising the signing of Jeremie Frimpong and hope to seal a deal before their final game of the season against Crystal Palace, with David Ornstein revealing the factors behind the move and with Alan Shearer explaining how it will impact Conor Bradley.

The Reds have acted quickly to fill the hole left by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s impending switch to Real Madrid. The 26-year-old Liverpool vice-captain will cut his 20-year association with his hometown team to join Real Madrid once the current campaign comes to an end.

And while the Spanish giants have made a cheeky plea to bring in the player early – a move that has left Anfield officials stunned – the Reds themselves have wasted little time in moving to bring in his successor at right-back.

To that end, it emerged on Monday night that the Reds had accelerated plans to bring Bayer Leverkusen star Frimpong to Anfield, with TEAMtalk reporter Rudy Galetti revealing that the move had quickly moved into the final stages.

Indeed, our Italy-based correspondent explained how the Reds’ initial contacts over the former Man City and Celtic man actually dated back to February of this year.

With things moving quickly, the 24-year-old is now understood to have agreed a five-year deal at Anfield, through to summer 2030, and with the Reds having already contacted Bayer Leverkusen to express their willingness to meet his release clause seen, a move is expected to be concluded in due course.

Sources also revealed Frimpong soon became the unanimous choice of both sporting director Richard Hughes and manager Arne Slot, who had also weighed up the merits of several other options before making their move.

Offering three reasons why Liverpool decided to move for Frimpong, Ornstein has explained how his modest release clause, the player’s stance on signing and his reasonable salary demands making him an attractive option for the Reds.

🔴 Real Madrid launch bid for early Alexander-Arnold release – but cheeky request stuns Liverpool 🔴

Frimpong to Liverpool: Shearer explains impact on Conor Bradley

“Frimpong is very highly thought of. It’s a pretty easy deal to do. It’s a release clause of around €35m (£29.5m, $39.2m),” Ornstein told the Back Pages’ podcast.

“He wants to come. I don’t think his salary is particularly high, and that clause makes it quite clean as well.

“I don’t know of other clubs really being in for him, as to the extent that Liverpool are.”

Liverpool’s move for Frimpong comes just a matter of weeks after Slot indicated his desire to put his trust in academy star Bradley as Alexander-Arnold’s successor.

Debating the merits of the imminent capture, both Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have discussed how it will impact the 21-year-old Northern Ireland international.

“You need two players that can play in that position. Everyone has pretty much two players in every position now so I guess they will have to make a signing,” Lineker said on The Rest is Football podcast.

“It depends, I suppose, on whether they think they need a back-up right-back or do they not see anything in Conor Bradley. I think Bradley’s really impressive.”

Shearer replied: “That doesn’t surprise me, but it doesn’t mean Bradley won’t have a bright future because he will, I think. He’s impressed me.

“But whether he’s ready to go in full-time, maybe not. So that’s why they’ll get another one in. But you’re right, they have to get another one in anyway.”

Micah Richards, though, fears Bradley will find his chances further limited with Frimpong clearly signed to be No.1.

“It’s a tough one because when another right-back comes in, it can help you by helping you raise your game, or it can hinder you because you can lose your confidence a little bit.

“Another right-back would help, but if Frimpong comes in, he’s No. 1, which could be difficult for Bradley to deal with. I think Bradley is very good. He’s good going forward, he’s intelligent with his runs, and he can do the one-on-one defending as well.

“The only question mark is whether he could do it on a consistent basis. When he came into the team in place of Trent, the mindset of a sub is different to a starter.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Dream signing ‘interested’ in move; Elliott asking price

Elsewhere, the Reds have been informed that Slot’s dream summer signing Alexander Isak WOULD be interested in a potential move to Anfield – and while a trusted journalist has dampened the chances of a move this summer, he has named a possible date when a raid for the Newcastle striker could go through.

Wolves, meanwhile, have ramped up their quest to sign Harvey Elliott this summer, with their sporting director Matt Hobbs understood to have earmarked the playmaker as the ideal heir to Manchester United-bound Matheus Cunha – and with the Reds’ hefty price tag now coming to light.

And finally, a 51-cap international star is pushing to leave Anfield this summer, with one journalist claiming he would be “amazed” if the player were still at the club next season and with a number of clubs already having expressed an interest in his services.

How Frimpong compares to Alexander-Arnold this season