Liverpool accelerate interest in Fenerbahce star after sparkling display sinks Reds – Exclusive

Liverpool are admirers of Fenerbahce star Archie Brown (left), seen here celebrating a goal with Mason Greenwood

Archie Brown scored and provided an assist to help Fenerbahce beat Liverpool in a famous 3-2 victory in Istanbul – against a side who have been monitoring the left-back and now look poised to ramp up their interest, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The 24-year-old Birmingham-born star delivered a standout performance on a big European night at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, further strengthening his growing reputation and attracting fresh attention from clubs across England.

Brown produced arguably his biggest statement yet on Wednesday night, playing a pivotal role as Fenerbahce came from behind twice to claim a memorable victory over Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool.

The result came during a turbulent week for the Turkish giants, who parted company with head coach Ismail Kartal earlier in the week following a disappointing run of form.

Former Newcastle midfielder Emre Belozoglu was appointed as his successor ahead of the Liverpool clash, but it was former Reds star Dirk Kuyt, now Fenerbahce’s technical director, who oversaw the side on the night.

The change appeared to have the desired effect, with Fenerbahce producing an outstanding performance to overcome the 2025 Premier League champions.

Brown was at the heart of their comeback, scoring the goal that brought Fenerbahce level at 2-2 before turning provider for Vedat Muriqi’s winning strike, to spark jubilant scenes.

His contribution will have been particularly interesting for Liverpool, who TEAMtalk understands have been carrying out work on the defender this season as they assess potential options at left-back.

However, the Merseyside club are far from alone in their admiration of the former Gent man…

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Brown could give Liverpool much-needed left-back depth

TEAMtalk understands that Brown has attracted interest from several Premier League sides, with Chelsea having had him on their radar last year through the BlueCo recruitment network.

Manchester United have also been monitoring his progress regularly, while Newcastle United, Everton and Brighton are among the other clubs understood to have kept tabs on his development.

Brown moved to Fenerbahce from Belgian outfit Gent in 2025 and is now enjoying his second season in Istanbul, having continued to establish himself as a top-level left-back.

His rise has been an interesting one, having started his career in the academies at West Bromwich Albion and Derby County before moving abroad as a teenager.

He joined Swiss side Lausanne in 2021, having left Derby, and began establishing himself as a highly promising left-back in European football.

His performances earned him a move to Gent in Belgium, where he continued to develop before securing his switch to Fenerbahce.

That progression has seen Brown successfully prove himself across different leagues and at increasingly higher levels, with his performances in Turkey now bringing him to the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands that AC Milan were among the clubs to make enquiries about his situation during the summer transfer window.

There is also a belief among sources that Brown has ambitions to return to English football and test himself in the Premier League at some stage in his career.

At 24, he is approaching an important stage of his development and has already demonstrated that he can perform on the European stage.

His performance against Liverpool will only have strengthened his reputation, particularly given the manner in which he influenced such a significant result.

The Reds have made the strengthening of their left-back slot a major priority heading into 2027. Milos Kerkez is yet to show the consistency that convinced Liverpool to shell out £40m to sign him from Bournemouth two summers ago, while Kostas Tsimikas appears set to leave as a free agent when his contract expires in June.

That leaves the Reds in need of a replacement, and potentially, an upgrade.

Brown would fit the bill, but he’s not the only player being considered, and the Reds reportedly plan to go all out to sign a top Barcelona star after learning his modest price.

Sources understand the Reds are also keeping tabs on the player who replaced Kerkez at Bournemouth, after he has since established himself as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League.

On the other flank, the chances of Trent Alexander-Arnold returning to Anfield in January have been revealed, with Real Madrid making a final decision on the sale of the former Reds favourite.